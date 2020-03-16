James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus

Olga Kurylenko has tested positive for coronavirus.

The actress, who starred in the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace, confirmed the news to his fans on social media overnight. Along with a photo from her window, Olga wrote to her followers: "Locked up at home after testing positive for Coronavirus. In fact, I have been ill for almost a week. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms."

The 40-year-old star said to her fans, "Take care of yourself and take this seriously!"

This news comes only days after other stars Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson They shared that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Hi folks. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, like we have colds and some body aches," Hanks told his Instagram followers last week. "Rita had some chills coming and going. Mild fevers as well. To play well, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and found to be positive."