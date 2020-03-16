Jacksonville Jaguars trade Calais Campbell to Baltimore Ravens | NFL news





Calais Campbell made three consecutive Pro Bowls with the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are swapping Pro Bowl running back Calais Campbell with the Baltimore Ravens for a fifth-round pick from 2020.

The trade gives the rebuilding Jaguars 11 draft picks in 2020. They have nine in 2021, including two first-round picks.

Campbell, 33, had 6.5 sacks and 56 tackles in 16 starts for the Jaguars in 2019 and finished his twelfth season in the NFL ranked ninth among active players with 88 career sacks.

Campbell was entering the final year of a four-year, $ 60 million contract signed in March 2017.

He was supposed to earn $ 15 million in the last year of his contract and would have counted $ 17.5 million against Jacksonville's salary cap. The Jaguars will receive $ 2.5 million in dead money by swapping Campbell.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are finalizing a new two-year, $ 27 million contract that will include a guaranteed $ 20 million.

Campbell started all 48 games in three seasons with Jacksonville, making three consecutive Pro Bowls, and won the All-Pro first team in 2017. He was named the NFL's Man of the Year Walter Payton in 2019.

(1/6) Like anything in life, they say great things only last that long. My time in Jacksonville has been a once in a lifetime experience filled with love, support and pure joy from the Duval community. pic.twitter.com/jzfcSxZzSX – Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) March 15, 2020

He posted a goodbye to Jaguars fans on Twitter. "My time in Jacksonville has been a once in a lifetime experience filled with love, support and pure joy from the Duval community …

They say always leave a better place than you found it and I hope that's what I did at Duval. Thank you for believing and allowing me to live my dream. It was a true honor to be your Mayor of Sacksonville. "

The five-time Pro Bowl team has added 696 tackles, 14 forced fumbles and three interceptions in 186 games with the Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals, who chose him in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft.