Jack Ma: Alibaba founder Jack Ma joins Twitter, says skins, test kits on the way to the US USA

Alibaba founder and billionaire Jack Ma joined Twitter on Monday, tweeting that the first shipment of 1 million masks and 500,000 coronavirus test kits are on their way to the US. USA

"The first shipment of coronavirus test kits and masks to the US will take off from Shanghai. All the best to our friends in America," Ma tweeted.

In no time, he had gained 88.3K followers.

He later retweeted a tweet from his foundation, saying, "Through a donation of 500,000 test kits and 1 million masks, we joined hands with Americans in these difficult times."

"Building on my own country's experience, rapid and accurate testing and appropriate personal protective equipment for the medical professions are most effective in preventing the spread of the virus. We hope our donation can help Americans fight the pandemic!" the foundation had said.

The Jack Ma Foundation announced in January that it will donate 100 million yuan (14.4 million US dollars) to support research and development of a new coronavirus vaccine.

"We firmly know that while scientists are racing against the clock, it will not be an easy task from vaccine research to large-scale production and end-use," said Ma.

Ma said the foundation will strive to provide more aid for the development and accumulation of medical science in the fight against viruses.

Alibaba Group said it would provide public research institutions free access to all the AI ​​capabilities necessary for the development of vaccines and new drugs for the new coronavirus.

