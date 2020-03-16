J Balvin proposes launch delay for & # 39; Colors & # 39; to the fans

WENN / Instar

Prepared to release his new album on March 20, the singer of & # 39; Mi Gente & # 39; He asks his devotees if he should postpone its release as people around the world grapple with the continued spread of the coronavirus.

Colombian star J Balvin He has proposed to postpone the next release of his new album in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The singer of "Mi Gente" will release "Colores" next Friday (March 20), but he seems to have doubts about sharing the project at a time when many people are more concerned about the health and safety of themselves and their loved ones Dear ones, the release of any new music.

As for the fans for their comments on Thursday night, Balvin posted a question in Spanish on social media, which roughly translates to: "My people, should we stop the release of & # 39; Colores & # 39; el March 20 or should we go out and color? This gray moment?

Many insisted that it should meet the release date, arguing that music brings joy and happiness during difficult times, especially when people around the world face possible quarantine in an attempt to stop the spread of the COVID-19 disease. .

The heads of Universal Music's labels are still preparing to release the new material next week.