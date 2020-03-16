Italians sing the protest cry of St. Louis Blues & # 39; Gloria & # 39; amid the coronavirus blockade

Did you know that Italy is full of St. Louis Blues fans?
OK, maybe that's not entirely true. But it didn't stop Italians from taking their balconies to sing the Blues' anthem recently, in Italian.
Last season, Laura Branigan's song "Gloria,quot; became the rallying cry for the NHL team that went from worst in the NHL on January 3 to Stanley Cup champions. The hashtag #PlayGloria became popular when the team defeated the Boston Bruins in a Game 7 Stanley Cup Final for centuries.
Since Italy underwent a mandatory closure on March 10, Italians have stepped out onto their balconies to play music or sing songs.
Adding Glory to the mix is a bright spot for NHL, and particularly Blues fans, as the 2019-20 season remains on hiatus for the foreseeable future.