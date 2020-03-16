Ireland's limited tour of Zimbabwe postponed due to coronavirus | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLbc3071063ce6ebc1e4298bd73123fe9c11% %MINIFYHTMLbc3071063ce6ebc1e4298bd73123fe9c12%





Ireland must play six limited in Zimbabwe

%MINIFYHTMLbc3071063ce6ebc1e4298bd73123fe9c13% %MINIFYHTMLbc3071063ce6ebc1e4298bd73123fe9c14%

Ireland has announced that its limited tour of Zimbabwe next month has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

%MINIFYHTMLbc3071063ce6ebc1e4298bd73123fe9c15% %MINIFYHTMLbc3071063ce6ebc1e4298bd73123fe9c16%

Ireland would play three T20s at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on April 2, 4 and 5, followed by three one-day internationals at the same venue on April 8, 10 and 12.

Warren Deutrom, CEO of Cricket Ireland, said: "This is the only reasonable decision in the circumstances, as we all play our part in containing the spread of COVID-19.

"We have followed the advice of the Irish and British governments, as well as relevant sports and health bodies, and will adopt a safety approach for our operations in the coming weeks and months.

Sky working to offer reprogrammed sport Sky Sports is working closely with all of our partners to ensure that we continue to deliver to all of our customers as the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact sport.

"In addition to the players and coaches, we are aware of families and social circles, and touring at this point could cause unnecessary risk to the community at large.

"We convey our appreciation to all of Zimbabwe Cricket for being so on board with this position, and we will work with Zimbabwe Cricket to find a new tour date when we are all in a position to plan for the future with greater certainty." "