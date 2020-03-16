Intruder arrested at Jennifer Lawrence's Los Angeles home

A woman was arrested after entering Jennifer LawrenceThe house on Sunday night.

LAPD confirms E! News that they responded to an intrusion call at 9:15 p.m. and arrested a 23-year-old woman. Police sources also tell TMZ that the woman entered through the front door, but security was able to stop her before she contacted the actress.

"They arrested the suspect," a source tells E! News.

The source also shares that Lawrence's husband, Cooke Maroney, was at home at the time.

In response to why the girl was at Lawrence's house, the source tells E! News: "The girl did not want to meet Jen."

Lawrence, who has not yet spoken publicly about the intruder, has kept a low profile in recent months as he enjoys newly married life. In October the The Hunger Games Star married art gallery owner Maroney. The couple married in Rhode Island on the grounds of the Belcourt Mansion in front of famous guests. Adele, Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz Y Joel Madden.