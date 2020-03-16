Intruder arrested at Jennifer Lawrence's Los Angeles home

Francois Mori / AP / Shutterstock
A woman was arrested after entering Jennifer LawrenceThe house on Sunday night.
LAPD confirms E! News that they responded to an intrusion call at 9:15 p.m. and arrested a 23-year-old woman. Police sources also tell TMZ that the woman entered through the front door, but security was able to stop her before she contacted the actress.
"They arrested the suspect," a source tells E! News.
The source also shares that Lawrence's husband, Cooke Maroney, was at home at the time.
In response to why the girl was at Lawrence's house, the source tells E! News: "The girl did not want to meet Jen."
Lawrence, who has not yet spoken publicly about the intruder, has kept a low profile in recent months as he enjoys newly married life. In October the The Hunger Games Star married art gallery owner Maroney. The couple married in Rhode Island on the grounds of the Belcourt Mansion in front of famous guests. Adele, Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz Y Joel Madden.
"The guests were greeted on the lawn with cocktails served in copper cups," a witness told E! News. "The wedding had all the hints of fall with dark flowers, apples in baskets, and open fire grills roasting meat. All food was prepared outdoors with wood-fired fish and roasted carrots and pumpkins as part of the menu." .
"They had a DJ and they all danced for hours," said the witness. "They played all the classics from Jackson 5 to Aretha Franklin. No one wanted to leave. Many stayed until 2 and 3 am Corey Gamble visited the Baddest Burger food truck in Boston and bought burgers and fries for himself and Kris while they waited for their car,quot;. "
"It was an all-night party," continued the witness. "Jennifer and Cooke did not leave Belcourt until 5:30 a.m. they were the last guests to leave. They seemed very happy but tired. Jennifer was wearing a long-sleeved jewel dress. Her hair was tied back with strands framing her face."
The couple then embarked on a honeymoon in Indonesia.
