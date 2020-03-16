In Burkina Faso, COVID-19 struggle complicated by war, displacement | News

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso – Like much of the rest of the world, the coronavirus pandemic is about to end everyday life in Burkina Faso.

Starting Monday, all schools and universities in the West African country will be closed for the rest of the month.

Authorities have also banned gatherings of more than 50 people, leading to major events such as concerts and soccer games that are postponed or canceled.

In the capital Ouagadougou, popular places to socialize were noticeably quieter over the weekend, while some residents said they would avoid traveling between cities.

War, displacement, weak health system.

Burkina Faso has so far registered seven cases of the highly infectious respiratory disease called COVID-19, but NGOs fear that many cases go undiagnosed in a country whose health system has been destroyed by the conflict.

Burkina Faso, an impoverished country of some 20 million people, has been affected in recent years by the escalation of violence that has spread throughout the Sahel region to several countries, including Niger and Mali.

Last year, clashes between government forces, bandits and armed groups linked to ISIL and al-Qaeda caused more than 2,000 deaths in Burkina Faso and forced more than 700,000 people to flee their homes.

"In Burkina Faso, the conflict has severely compromised the health infrastructure." Laurent Saugy, head of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the country, told Al Jazeera.

"About 1.5 million people have seen their access to healthcare reduced or significantly reduced since 2019, due to escalating violence."

Concerns about COVID-19 increased Thursday when it became known that the first recorded case in Ethiopia involved a Japanese citizen who traveled there from Burkina Faso on March 4.

At the time, Burkina Faso had recorded two cases: a couple who had recently returned to Burkina Faso from a trip to France.

Amid concerns about a possible major outbreak, NGOs warned that a combination of conflict, displacement and weak health infrastructure could lead to devastating loss of life.

"At best, which is what we are living in right now, we would have only a few cases," Al Jerry-Jonas Mbasha, group coordinator for the World Health Organization (WHO) in Burkina Faso, told Al Jerry-Jonas Mbasha. . Jazeera

"In the worst case, we could see death rates five to 10 times higher than the world average."

The WHO has said that 3.4 percent of people with reported COVID-19 infections worldwide have died.

Citing Burkina Faso's "very weak,quot; health system, Mbasha said the escalation of conflict in the country could "deepen,quot; the problem.

"Many people have been displaced and health facilities have been closed due to insecurity and conflict. That is another factor that could prevent health systems from detecting early cases," he added.

Response plan

Al Jazeera learned that as of Wednesday, there were only 400 coronavirus test kits available in Burkina Faso, with only three health centers in the country capable of testing: two in Ouagadougou and one in the second city of Bobo. Dioulasso.

On Thursday, the government launched its official COVID-19 response and prevention plan that stipulates nine key pillars, including surveillance of entry points, the establishment of rapid intervention teams and an epidemiological surveillance system, among others.

The plan requires a committee to be established to oversee each of the pillars, but it is not yet clear if these committees have been established, and sources have told Al Jazeera that the government response has been slow.

A government spokesman could not be reached for comment.

Saugy emphasized that the conflict would be an important factor in the way coronavirus develops in the country and said the focus should be on allowing displaced persons and their host communities to access critical information and medical care in the event of an outbreak. .

"A health system weakened by conflict and violence impairs the ability to detect, manage, and monitor disease cases, which in turn can increase the risk of transmission."

For his part, Mbasha called on the international community to intervene to help avoid a major crisis.

"We need technical and financial partners to enter and protect Burkina Faso, like other African countries facing the same situation."

As of Sunday, there were 273 confirmed cases and six deaths in 26 African countries.