IIT Mandi: IIT-Mandi designs algorithms for HVAC systems in buildings – Latest news

The Indian Mandi Institute of Technology (IIT-Mandi) said Monday that its researchers have developed new algorithms for the detection and diagnosis of component failures that can improve the efficient energy operation of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. ) used in buildings.

In centralized HVAC systems in buildings, climate control and ventilation are performed in a centralized location outside the building using an Air Handling Unit (AHU) resulting in better maintenance and no noise indoors.

Processed air is distributed to each room with the help of controlled ducts, and excess air in the room is recirculated through the unit.

The effective operation of centralized air conditioning systems requires careful orchestration of the various components. A defective component can hinder the efficient operation of HVAC and increase operating costs, the institute said.

In addition, a faulty component increases the load on the other healthy components, which increases wear and reduces the life of the entire system.

"Variable Air Volume (VAV) terminal boxes are an important component of centralized HVAC systems. Any failure or failure in these VAV boxes can dramatically affect control performance," said Tushar Jain, assistant professor at the Faculty of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, IIT Mandi.

"VAV buffers play an important role in the health oversight system's control strategy, and the timely and automatic detection of failures in these components can be very helpful in managing the health of the HVAC," Jain explained.

According to the researchers, the algorithm developed for the detection and estimation of the magnitude of the failure of VAV dampers uses analytical models that are applicable in a wide range of unpredictable operating conditions, such as climate dynamics, outdoor air temperature, the occupancy profile of the area and soon.

"Wall temperature, which is generally ignored in climate control, is an important parameter for efficient HVAC function, and our algorithm takes this into account," he added.

Researchers have demonstrated effectiveness through extensive simulation studies and have shown that the developed algorithm can successfully detect and estimate the magnitude of multiple VAV damper failures.

The research team is working to develop decentralized and distributed fault diagnosis algorithms and fault tolerant control strategies for large-scale buildings to ensure more efficient energy operation of HVAC systems and looks forward to extending this work to tests and validations in real time. Building monitoring platform.

The results of the team's recent work have been published in the Journal of Building Engineering, Elsevier.

