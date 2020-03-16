Idris Elba urges fans not to panic over her positive coronavirus test while awaiting results from his wife, Sabrina

%MINIFYHTML7686e59ab7efc9e5d83e3390e87c1d9f11% %MINIFYHTML7686e59ab7efc9e5d83e3390e87c1d9f12%

Idris Elba tested positive for the Coronavirus, as reported by Ashley Mitchell, and is now urging fans not to panic while awaiting test results from his wife. The news comes when Heidi Klum announced that she and her husband Tom Kaulitz are under quarantine after they both traveled separately, returned home and became ill. Both are quarantined while awaiting the results of their coronavirus tests. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive and are currently being isolated in Australia while overcoming the deadly disease. Although Idris has asked his fans not to panic, there is no doubt that he and Sabrina are concerned about their test results. Idris made the announcement on video earlier today and it was easy to see Sabrina behind her husband.

It would be interesting to see if they could be in such close contact and if Idris tests positive while Sabrina tests negative. There are still many unknowns about the coronavirus, but it is also believed that some people can fight the virus and be asymptomatic while carrying the virus and passing it on to others.

You can watch Idris's video announcement on his official Twitter account below. As you can see, Sabrina is standing near her husband.

Idris said the following.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid-19. I feel fine, I have no symptoms so far, but I have been isolated since I discovered my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home folks and be pragmatic. I will keep you posted on how I am doing. No panic. "

Like other celebrities who have contracted the deadly virus, Idris spoke about the importance of social estrangement. Many states are enforcing various rules and restrictions regarding public meetings, what hours stores can open and close, designating specific times for seniors to shop, and more.

As more schools close and community events are canceled, people experience a different kind of lifestyle than they are used to.

Idris and Sabrina Elba are the latest celebrities to receive public love, support, and prayer due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



