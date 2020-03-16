Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus.
The actor went to social media on Monday to share the health news with his fans. Along with a video message, Elba wrote: "This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel good, I have no symptoms so far, but I have been isolated since I discovered my possible exposure to the virus. Be pragmatic. I will keep you Informed about how I'm doing. No panic. "
"Hi, how are you guys? So this morning I got some test results for Coronavirus and it was positive," Elba said in her video message. "Yes. And it sucks. Listen, I'm fine. Sabrina hasn't had the test and she's fine. I didn't have any symptoms. I took the test because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive." Last Friday they tested positive, I quarantined and got tested immediately and got the results today. "
"Look, this is serious, you know? Now is the time to really think about social distancing, to wash your hands. Beyond that, there are people who do not show symptoms and who can easily spread it," Elba continued. "So now is a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands, keeping your distance, okay? We have told our families that they are very supportive of us."
"We told our colleagues, and you know, transparency is probably best for this right now. If you feel sick, if you feel like you need to be tested or have been exposed, do something about it, okay? Really important. "said the 47-year-old star. "Look, we live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it, they have been bulls, but now is the time for solidarity. Now is the time to think about each other."
"There are so many people whose lives have been affected by those who lost people who love people who don't even have it and lost their livelihoods. This is real, okay? I just wanted to share my news with you and I will make it keep it updated on how I am, so far we feel good, "concluded Elba in her post. "Very good, man. Stay positive and don't panic."
Elba's post comes hours after the actress. Olga Kurylenko He shared with his followers that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. And last week Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson They shared that they also tested positive for COVID-19.
"Hello folks. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, like we have colds and some body aches," Hanks told his Instagram followers. "Rita had some chills coming and going. Mild fevers as well. To play well, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and found to be positive."
"Well now. What to do next? Medical officials have protocols that must be followed," Hanks continued. "We Hanks will be tested, watched, and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. It's not much more than a one-day-at-a-time approach, is it?"
Hanks also promised that they would keep fans up to date, which has been on social media.
%MINIFYHTML6087f6b60c1296d49b34a6f95cf05d8f17%%MINIFYHTML6087f6b60c1296d49b34a6f95cf05d8f18%