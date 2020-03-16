Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor went to social media on Monday to share the health news with his fans. Along with a video message, Elba wrote: "This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel good, I have no symptoms so far, but I have been isolated since I discovered my possible exposure to the virus. Be pragmatic. I will keep you Informed about how I'm doing. No panic. "

%MINIFYHTML6087f6b60c1296d49b34a6f95cf05d8f13% %MINIFYHTML6087f6b60c1296d49b34a6f95cf05d8f14%

"Hi, how are you guys? So this morning I got some test results for Coronavirus and it was positive," Elba said in her video message. "Yes. And it sucks. Listen, I'm fine. Sabrina hasn't had the test and she's fine. I didn't have any symptoms. I took the test because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive." Last Friday they tested positive, I quarantined and got tested immediately and got the results today. "

%MINIFYHTML6087f6b60c1296d49b34a6f95cf05d8f15% %MINIFYHTML6087f6b60c1296d49b34a6f95cf05d8f16%

"Look, this is serious, you know? Now is the time to really think about social distancing, to wash your hands. Beyond that, there are people who do not show symptoms and who can easily spread it," Elba continued. "So now is a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands, keeping your distance, okay? We have told our families that they are very supportive of us."