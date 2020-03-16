Idris Elba tests coronavirus positive: watch her video

%MINIFYHTML76d9f1c493801dfba1eba79aa13a9e2a11% %MINIFYHTML76d9f1c493801dfba1eba79aa13a9e2a12%

Unfortunately, there are more and more beloved celebrities who are becoming infected these days with the new coronavirus. The last celebrity to test positive is Idris Elba.

The Shade Room has all the details and you can find the information available below.

%MINIFYHTML76d9f1c493801dfba1eba79aa13a9e2a13% %MINIFYHTML76d9f1c493801dfba1eba79aa13a9e2a14%

"As the coronavirus continues to circle, it appears that #IdrisElba is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for the virus," TSR noted.

%MINIFYHTML76d9f1c493801dfba1eba79aa13a9e2a15% %MINIFYHTML76d9f1c493801dfba1eba79aa13a9e2a16%

Hollywood Reported quoted the man who said: ‘I tested positive for Covid 19 this morning. I feel fine, I have no symptoms so far, but I have been isolated since I discovered my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home folks and be pragmatic. I will keep you posted on how I am doing. No panic. & # 39;

"Look, this is serious," he said, appearing alongside his wife, Sabrina, in the video posted on social media.

He went on and said: "Now is the time to really think about social distancing, to wash your hands."

"Right now we live in a divided world, we can all feel it," he added. ‘I have been bulls – t. But now is the time for solidarity, now is the time to think about each other. "

This morning I had a positive result for Covid 19. I feel good, I have no symptoms so far, but I have been isolated since I discovered my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home folks and be pragmatic. I will keep you posted on how I am 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ – Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

People were scared when they saw the video and found out what had happened.

Someone said, "Okay, you should stop playing now," and another follower posted this: "They are really trying to scare us."

The truth is that what has been happening around the world these days is definitely not a joke at all and the best thing to do is to listen to the authorities and read the information coming from the WHO.

The best way to keep the virus contained is to spend as much time as possible at home.

Ad

We will definitely get through this too: humanity was able to survive a lot until now and eventually we will.



Post views:

0 0