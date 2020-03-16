Idris Elba is the last celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to circle, Idris Elba appears to be the latest celebrity to test positive for the virus.

According to Hollywood reporterHe said, "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel good, I have no symptoms so far, but I have been isolated since I discovered my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home folks and be pragmatic. I will keep you posted on how I am. No panic. "

Like us previously Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have reportedly tested positive, as have NBA players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and most recently Christian Wood of the Detriot Pistons.

Idris announced the news in a video posted on his social media. In the video, he joined his wife Sabrina, where he assured his followers that he is doing well. He said that Sabrina has not been examined, but that she is also fine.

He proceeded to explain that he had no symptoms. However, he decided to take the test because he realized that he had been in contact with someone who had tested positive. Once she learned of her positive status for the virus, she was immediately quarantined and tested.

The video ended by encouraging everyone to keep their distance and wash their hands because those affected have not shown any signs.



As a result of the virus, many cities across the country have been issuing strict orders to help limit the spread of the virus. Many schools have been closed until next month, cities have been put on a curfew, restaurants have only limited themselves to takeaways, and many more steps are being taken to work for the safety of others.

