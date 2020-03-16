Idris Elba & # 39; feels good & # 39; despite testing positive for coronavirus

WENN / Instar

Becoming the last star to sign COVID-19 after Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Olga Kurylenko, the star of & # 39; Luther & # 39; he advises his followers not to panic, but to be pragmatic and stay home.

Idris Elba it has been quarantined after becoming the last star to test positive for coronavirus.

Actor joins Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and ex Bond girl Olga Kurylenko among celebrities taking care not to spread COVID-19.

"This morning I had a positive result for Covid 19. I feel good, I have no symptoms so far, but I have been isolated since I discovered my possible exposure to the virus," Elba tweeted on Monday, March 16.

"Stay home, folks, and be pragmatic. I'll keep you posted on how I'm doing. No panic."