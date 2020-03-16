I want to walk again … – Surekha Sikri

Awards and rewards

Last year may be best rated as bitter sweet for Surekha. The public loved his biting act in Badhaai Ho and perked up with the 74-year-old actor, who spoke naturally about sex in his conservative home. She was awarded the Best Supporting Actress award at the recently held 66th National Film Awards. The actor accepted the honor in a wheelchair and received a standing ovation for his talent and spirit. Last year, she won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for the same movie. But she decided not to attend the show then. “I regret not having attended the Filmfare Awards.

He was afraid of spoiling the moment by stepping into a wheelchair. I didn't have the confidence to do that. One must proudly take the stage to receive the award, ”he reflects. "Saath hamesha aisa kyun hota hai? Every time there is a special occasion, an obstacle arises, "he thinks out loud." But now I try to stay optimistic. I check myself when I start to think negatively. Anything you visualize about yourself, it forms a plane of that in the astral world. Come back to you, "she says.

%MINIFYHTMLcc01fed5cafdbeeecebbe09ccff25ac011% %MINIFYHTMLcc01fed5cafdbeeecebbe09ccff25ac012%

She has also been awarded twice with the National Award for Best Supporting Actress, for Tamas de Govind Nihalani (1988) and Mammo de Shyam Benegal (1994). Surekha, who doesn't believe in blowing her own trumpet, admits that winning an award right now has been special. Badhaai Ho, with Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao together with Surekha, discussed middle-aged pregnancy and the social condemnation it entails. “Playing Durga was a dream role. It had a bow, a graphic, ”she says of her role as the combat mother-in-law. “The saas-bahu equation undergoes a change when Durga takes his pregnant daughter-in-law Priyamvada (Neena Gupta). His monologue where he takes his daughter-in-law's side and says: "Uski marzi woh,quot; sexy "karein,quot;. it was a joke that shook the taboo of sex in everyday conversations. "My son Rahul is not married or he would have been a great mother-in-law otherwise," she laughs. “However, my nieces, Heeba (Shah, actor) and Bushra, are like my daughters. My older sister Parveen Murad (ex-wife of actor Naseeruddin Shah) was very talented. She was an ophthalmologist. She studied law. I could sculpt, paint … My younger sister, Phoolmani, stays in my building. Isn't that an interesting name? "She says her affection for her sisters is palpable. She continues to talk about her late husband Hemant Rege, who passed away in 2009." She loved my husband very much. I miss him. He was in publicity production. We had a good marriage. He was a gentleman. sweet and loving, "he says softly. His first marriage had ended in a divorce." Rahul is my son from the first marriage. He is an artist, "she shares.

Everyone is a stage

Surekha spent her childhood in Almora (U.P). Later, he attended Aligarh Muslim University. While at AMU, Al Kazi (former director of the National Drama School) organized the play, King Lear, there. He filled out the NSD form that was being distributed and entered the theater academy in Delhi in 1968. “Al Kazi taught us how to increase our performance. He paid attention to detail. He would do the lighting and music himself, "he recalls. He worked with the NSD Repertory Company for more than a decade. His first play was the Greek tragedy, The Trojan Women, in which he played Helen of Troy. Look Back In Anger and Cherry Orchard were her other popular plays, Prolific in theater, she received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989.

Little and big

Surprisingly, Surekha, an avid theater artist, had a hard time getting theater assignments in Mumbai. "I approached some groups but I couldn't break up," he sighs. Her first film was Amrit Nahata's political drama Kissa Kursi Ka (1978). Since then, he has played notable roles in the telefilm Tamas by Govind Nihalani, Salim Langde Pe Pat Ro by Saeed Mirza, Mammo by Shyam Benegal, Sardari Begum, Zubeidaa and Hari Bhari, Sarfarosh, and Rituparna Ghosh's Raincoat, starring Aamir Khan. "It didn't go well for me in Tamas," he instinctively returns to his self-critical tone. “When I saw him later, I was without emotion. I downplayed it too much. "Reading my thoughts, she quickly checks herself:" I can't help but be self-critical. I always look for mistakes in my body language and voice inflection. "

She had a great career on television. Banegi Apni Baat (1994) and Just Mohabbat (1996). Both running for four years made the audience unfreeze. But she found television a little erratic. “The character suddenly changed to play in the gallery, the stories kept changing. I wonder what is going on … But I am grateful for every part of my work. "Years later, it was her character, Dadisa, in Balika Vadhu (2008-16), that made her the most beloved matriarch in the nation . "Dadisa is the closest person to me as a person. She is like me, emotional but balanced."