I want to walk again … – Surekha Sikri

Awards and rewards
Last year may be best rated as bitter sweet for Surekha. The public loved his biting act in Badhaai Ho and perked up with the 74-year-old actor, who spoke naturally about sex in his conservative home. She was awarded the Best Supporting Actress award at the recently held 66th National Film Awards. The actor accepted the honor in a wheelchair and received a standing ovation for his talent and spirit. Last year, she won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for the same movie. But she decided not to attend the show then. “I regret not having attended the Filmfare Awards.
He was afraid of spoiling the moment by stepping into a wheelchair. I didn't have the confidence to do that. One must proudly take the stage to receive the award, ”he reflects. "Saath hamesha aisa kyun hota hai? Every time there is a special occasion, an obstacle arises, "he thinks out loud." But now I try to stay optimistic. I check myself when I start to think negatively. Anything you visualize about yourself, it forms a plane of that in the astral world. Come back to you, "she says.
She has also been awarded twice with the National Award for Best Supporting Actress, for Tamas de Govind Nihalani (1988) and Mammo de Shyam Benegal (1994). Surekha, who doesn't believe in blowing her own trumpet, admits that winning an award right now has been special. Badhaai Ho, with Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao together with Surekha, discussed middle-aged pregnancy and the social condemnation it entails. “Playing Durga was a dream role. It had a bow, a graphic, ”she says of her role as the combat mother-in-law. “The saas-bahu equation undergoes a change when Durga takes his pregnant daughter-in-law Priyamvada (Neena Gupta). His monologue where he takes his daughter-in-law's side and says: "Uski marzi woh,quot; sexy "karein,quot;. it was a joke that shook the taboo of sex in everyday conversations. "My son Rahul is not married or he would have been a great mother-in-law otherwise," she laughs. “However, my nieces, Heeba (Shah, actor) and Bushra, are like my daughters. My older sister Parveen Murad (ex-wife of actor Naseeruddin Shah) was very talented. She was an ophthalmologist. She studied law. I could sculpt, paint … My younger sister, Phoolmani, stays in my building. Isn't that an interesting name? "She says her affection for her sisters is palpable. She continues to talk about her late husband Hemant Rege, who passed away in 2009." She loved my husband very much. I miss him. He was in publicity production. We had a good marriage. He was a gentleman. sweet and loving, "he says softly. His first marriage had ended in a divorce." Rahul is my son from the first marriage. He is an artist, "she shares.
Everyone is a stage
Surekha spent her childhood in Almora (U.P). Later, he attended Aligarh Muslim University. While at AMU, Al Kazi (former director of the National Drama School) organized the play, King Lear, there. He filled out the NSD form that was being distributed and entered the theater academy in Delhi in 1968. “Al Kazi taught us how to increase our performance. He paid attention to detail. He would do the lighting and music himself, "he recalls. He worked with the NSD Repertory Company for more than a decade. His first play was the Greek tragedy, The Trojan Women, in which he played Helen of Troy. Look Back In Anger and Cherry Orchard were her other popular plays, Prolific in theater, she received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989.
Little and big
Surprisingly, Surekha, an avid theater artist, had a hard time getting theater assignments in Mumbai. "I approached some groups but I couldn't break up," he sighs. Her first film was Amrit Nahata's political drama Kissa Kursi Ka (1978). Since then, he has played notable roles in the telefilm Tamas by Govind Nihalani, Salim Langde Pe Pat Ro by Saeed Mirza, Mammo by Shyam Benegal, Sardari Begum, Zubeidaa and Hari Bhari, Sarfarosh, and Rituparna Ghosh's Raincoat, starring Aamir Khan. "It didn't go well for me in Tamas," he instinctively returns to his self-critical tone. “When I saw him later, I was without emotion. I downplayed it too much. "Reading my thoughts, she quickly checks herself:" I can't help but be self-critical. I always look for mistakes in my body language and voice inflection. "
She had a great career on television. Banegi Apni Baat (1994) and Just Mohabbat (1996). Both running for four years made the audience unfreeze. But she found television a little erratic. “The character suddenly changed to play in the gallery, the stories kept changing. I wonder what is going on … But I am grateful for every part of my work. "Years later, it was her character, Dadisa, in Balika Vadhu (2008-16), that made her the most beloved matriarch in the nation . "Dadisa is the closest person to me as a person. She is like me, emotional but balanced."
Mining her step
After his recent illness, he had to drop Faraz Arif Ansari's upcoming LGBT romance, Sheer Qorma, starring Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, and Swara Bhaskar. “Faraz returned the quotes to me. I felt very bad. I wanted to work with him. He is a very sensitive guy. I guess I couldn't meet your expectations. Meri chaal dhal badal chuki hai due to disability, ”he says naturally.
She vividly remembers the moment when life changed for her. “He gave me a stroke while I was in Mahableshwar to shoot. There was a clot in my brain. I was preparing to eat in my room when my foot slipped as if I had stepped on soap, "he says with an ironic laugh.
"I fell on my head and hit the furniture. My director found me lying on the floor. Since then it has been one day at a time for Surekha, who is determined to recover.
The difficult phase has uncovered several lessons. "It taught me to appreciate myself and my work." He also learned a thing or two about relationships. "That one must be kind and gentle. It was rough and forceful at times. I have to be cautious in my speech and not inadvertently hurt people. There were times when I did not behave correctly. Farz nahin nibhaya rishton ka … I apologize to all souls who may have had trouble in this life and in the past. Please forgive me … "she says breaking up. The nurse rushes to offer her water. Then, controlling herself and her mood, she says:" Thank God the interview is not on video! She watches with affection to the young nurse and says, "Sister Pinky takes good care of me. I am so thankful to have her."
One day at a time, Surekha is committed to her daily schedule, which involves physical therapy, among other things. He likes to listen to Punjabi Sufi music. "It is healing for me," she says. She points to the image of Sai Baba that is preserved in the spiritual corner of the room. "He seems to be looking you straight in the eye. What a saadgi (simplicity)! I say aaya kijiye merely khwabon mein." Food is another thing she is particular about. "I like a tasty nashta … generally upma or samosa," he smiles. What also keeps her engaged is watching the news. Not many of her colleagues have time to visit her. "I have no complaints. I understand that they are busy working all day," she says.
Her recent role in Zoya Akhtar's Ghost Stories has earned her accolades once again. "It is a pleasure working with passionate people. I play Mrs. Malik, a bedridden old woman. She is looking for her son," he reveals. Surekha believes that the best is yet to come, but there is an immediate dream that she wants to fulfill. "I want to walk again." To that I say, "Yes, of course you will." The smile on his face widens. "When people say positive things to me, I think God is speaking to me through them." In a farewell note, how would you describe Surekha as the person? "I am still trying to find myself. I'm going to get where they are … ", she smiles. More than an hour has passed and the nurse reminds her that her khichdi lies unfinished. She returns to eat where she is …