%MINIFYHTML5e932cffa03bdc5d91dd0d550930feb411% %MINIFYHTML5e932cffa03bdc5d91dd0d550930feb412%

WENN / Avalon

The star of & # 39; Carnival Row & # 39; He admits that he was celibate for months to discover the meaning of a serious relationship before meeting Katy Perry, but he does not believe that it was "advisable".

Up News Info –

Orlando Bloom I will not recommend men to remain celibate. Just over a year after committing to Katy Perry, the actor known for his portrayal of Legolas in "The Lord of the rings"The film series revealed that he abstained from sex for six months before meeting his now-pregnant fiancée, but insisted that he was not 'healthy.'

During an interview with The Sunday Times, the 43-year-old Hollywood star revealed that he went into celibacy to discover the meaning of a serious relationship. However, after serving it for six months, he admitted, "It was crazy. I don't think it's healthy." He further added: "I don't think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving."

%MINIFYHTML5e932cffa03bdc5d91dd0d550930feb413% %MINIFYHTML5e932cffa03bdc5d91dd0d550930feb414%

On what led him to celibacy, the "pirates of the Caribbean"The actor confessed," He was not happy. "He then revealed that his professional surfer friend Laird Hamilton advised him to refrain from having sex." Laird said, "If you want to take a relationship seriously, go celibacy for a few months and figure it out," he said.

%MINIFYHTML5e932cffa03bdc5d91dd0d550930feb415% %MINIFYHTML5e932cffa03bdc5d91dd0d550930feb416%

"It takes away the idea of ​​going to a party and thinking: 'Who am I going to meet?' Suddenly I said to myself, 'Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman who is only my friend ", the ex-husband of Miranda kerr continued. She added that her initial plan was to do it for three months, but she extended the period because "I really enjoyed the way I related to women and the feminine within me."

In the interview, the "Carnival row"The star also explained why she stayed away from pornography. Noting that" pornography is very damaging to your sex life, to your libido, "he said:" They have done the studies, they can't find children who don't look at it. When you see multiple people multiple times in one night, how is your real partner going to match up in real life? It is so destructive. "

Speaking of her relationship with Perry, Bloom recalled her first meeting at the Golden Globe Awards in 2016. "We actually went out and connected," shared her impression of the 35-year-old singer. "It is very surprising. She is witty and intelligent and intelligent. She is charismatic, but she is also direct, and this dynamic was intriguing to me."

Speaking about Perry's recent announcement that they are expecting their first child together, their father said, "This kind of joy is not something that can be expressed in words, or really surprised." He explained, "Obviously, we have known for a long time before going public. As you can imagine, it is an incredibly precious, private, and common time to share with the world. The whole family is on the moon."