Husband Celebrates 67th Anniversary Outside His Wife's Nursing Home

Absence makes love grow!

A man called Beto in Vernon, Connecticut is making people leave after he celebrated his 67th wedding anniversary outside his wife's nursing home, according to NBC Connecticut. Because many are taking safety precautions and participating in social distancing in the midst of continuous Coronavirus pandemic, the lifelong couple could not visit each other in person.

However, Bob was not going to let COVID-19 get in the way of seeing his wife, Nancyand celebrating their special day together.

According to the media, Bob went to his wife's nursing home in Stafford Springs on Saturday and showed a sign saying, "I have loved you 67 years and I still do. Happy anniversary."

As if that wasn't moving enough, he stood outside Nancy's window, which was located on the second floor of the building, so she could see his message.