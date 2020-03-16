Husband Celebrates 67th Anniversary Outside His Wife's Nursing Home

Absence makes love grow!
A man called Beto in Vernon, Connecticut is making people leave after he celebrated his 67th wedding anniversary outside his wife's nursing home, according to NBC Connecticut. Because many are taking safety precautions and participating in social distancing in the midst of continuous Coronavirus pandemic, the lifelong couple could not visit each other in person.
However, Bob was not going to let COVID-19 get in the way of seeing his wife, Nancyand celebrating their special day together.
According to the media, Bob went to his wife's nursing home in Stafford Springs on Saturday and showed a sign saying, "I have loved you 67 years and I still do. Happy anniversary."
As if that wasn't moving enough, he stood outside Nancy's window, which was located on the second floor of the building, so she could see his message.
After receiving Bob's romantic gesture, the news outlet said that Nancy greeted and threw kisses at her husband.
"It makes me feel bad because I want her down with me and I know she can't be," Bob said. NBC Connecticut.
"I would not like anyone else," he added. "I don't think she can take anyone else besides me."
On the other hand, the couple's daughter, Laura, he told the publication that this is the first anniversary that Bob and Nancy have spent apart.
"They have always been an inspiration to us and I think just by watching each year go by they still express it in some way on their anniversary," he shared. "It has just been an example for us, for all the children. So the four of us have really learned a lot from them and I can only hope to have half of what they have shared over the years."
