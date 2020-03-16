How will the 17-game schedule affect the NFL record book? Test of 8 standards of a season

How will 17-game games affect the NFL record book?

That's one of the secondary questions after the NFL reached a deal with its players on Sunday that extended the collective bargaining agreement until 2030. Several single-season records that are a treasured part of the 16-game format could be challenged. when the league goes to 17 games. Others may be safe no matter what. Will that decrease the NFL record book?

Sporting News takes a closer look:

Rushed Yards: Eric Dickerson, 2,105 (1984)

Dickerson's record has been held for over 25 years. Only seven NFL players have run for more than 2,000 yards in a single season. Adrian Peterson, who ran for 2,097 yards in 2012, is the last player to approach Dickerson's record. Dickerson averaged 131.6 yards per game that season.

Record broken? It would take 123.8 yards per game in 17 games to get there. Three runners have averaged more than that since 2000: Peterson (131.1), Jamal Lewis (129.1), and Chris Johnson (125.4). It would take a special return to get there.

Passing yards: Peyton Manning, 5,477 (2013)

Manning's season is one of 12 in which quarterbacks have passed more than 5,000 yards since Dan Marino first did it with 5,084 yards in 1984. Eleven of those 12 seasons have happened since 2008, and Drew Brees has five of those seasons.

Record broken? It may not take 17 games to do it. Jameis Winston passed for 5,109 yards in 2019, and Ben Roethlisberger passed for 5,129 yards in 2018. This record will be broken sooner rather than later, and the only question is how much more than 5,500 will that record be once we reach 17.

TD passes: Peyton Manning, 55 (2013)

Manning, Tom Brady (50), and Patrick Mahomes (50) are the only ones to reach the 50 TD threshold, and there have been 10 seasons with 40 or more TD passes. Manning, Dan Marino, Aaron Rodgers and Brees are the only quarterbacks who pass more than 40 touchdowns more than once.

Record broken? It won't be easy, but Mahomes is a good bet to break this one too. Quarterbacks that hit the 40 TD mark will become much more common. Hey, 40 is the new 30.

Receiving yards: Calvin Johnson, 1,964 (2012)

Megatron broke a season record with 1,964 yards in 2012, a record set by Jerry Rice with 1,848 in 1995. Since then, Julio Jones (1,871) and Antonio Brown (1,834) have endured monster seasons.

Record broken? Yes, but it must be done by a Hall of Fame caliber catcher. We could get a 2,000-yard catcher with a 17-game schedule. Michael Thomas led the league with 1,725 ​​yards in 2019.

Receiving TDs: Randy Moss, 23 (2007)

Moss caught 23 touchdowns in that magical season with Tom Brady, and the only other players with 18 or more in a single season are Rice (22), Mark Clayton (18), and Sterling Sharpe (18).

Record broken? Considering Detroit's Kenny Golladay led the league with 11 touchdowns last season, there is a long way to go. The TD receiving leader averaged 14.5 TD per season from 2010 to 2019. Moss' record could be safe for years to come.

Total TDs: LaDainian Tomlinson, 31 (2006)

Tomlinson's record will be hard to beat since only five runners accumulated 25 or more touchdowns in a single season. That exclusive roster also includes Shaun Alexander (28), Priest Holmes (27), Marshall Faulk (26), and Emmitt Smith (25).

Record broken? No. Aaron Jones led the NFL with 19 total touchdowns last season. This record could be maintained even in an 18 game season.

Scrimmage Yards: Chris Johnson, 2,509 (2009)

Johnson had a dream season for fantasy owners in 2009. It is one of 11 seasons in NFL history when a player had more than 2,300 yards of scrimmage. It has been done eight times since 2000.

Record broken? Yes, and Christian McCaffrey, who had 2,392 yards of scrimmage last season, could do so if he stays healthy for years to come.

Sacks: Michael Strahan, 22.5 (2001)

Strahan's record has been held for two decades, despite some close calls from Jared Allen (22) and Justin Houston (22). J.J. Watt has two seasons with more than 20 sacks, and Aaron Donald was 20.5 in 2018.

Record broken? Yes. There are enough elite pass runners in the league to reach 20, and one of them will finally make its way.