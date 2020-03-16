How well did Minnesotans respond to the 2010 census? – Up News Info

The 2020 census has been launched, seeking to gather information on how the US population has changed. USA In the last 10 years. So how well did Minnesotans respond to the census the last time, in 2010?

Data released by the US Census Bureau. USA They revealed Monday that Minnesota led the country in the census self-response rate, performing above the national average in 2010.

While the nation's self-response rate was 66.5%, Minnesota's average response rate was 74.1%.

The best-performing states were clustered in the Midwest, including Wisconsin with 73.5% and Iowa with 73%.

In Minnesota, Brown County had the highest self-response rate at 81.4%, while Lake of the Woods had the lowest rate at 29.8%.

The 2020 census can now be taken online. You can click here to start the short 10 minute quiz.

The online version is safe and confidential. The answers will help allocate billions of dollars in funds for education, communities and public services.