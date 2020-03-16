How to protect low-wage workers during the coronavirus pandemic? The | Coronavirus pandemic

Governments are closing cities, urging everyone to avoid public spaces and work from home if possible.
However, many workers in the so-called "concert economy,quot; around the world do not have that option. Persons Such as couriers, ridesharing drivers, service personnel and freelancers face weeks without pay.
Many say they can't afford to miss work because they don't get social benefits, such as sick pay or health insurance.
So how do you protect the millions of workers who are potentially exposed to COVID-19?
Presenter: Maryam Nemazee
Guests:
Greg Howard – Delivery driver for various applications, such as Deliveroo, who is currently in home self-isolation.
Shannon Liss-Riordon – Lawyer who has represented concert economy workers in the United States
Vicky Pryce, Chief Economic Advisor, UK-based Study Center Center for Economic and Business Research
Source: Al Jazeera News