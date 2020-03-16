How to protect low-wage workers during the coronavirus pandemic? The | Coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML0ab9a4fe5b4673ef2417f6b8c009573d11% %MINIFYHTML0ab9a4fe5b4673ef2417f6b8c009573d12%

Governments are closing cities, urging everyone to avoid public spaces and work from home if possible.

However, many workers in the so-called "concert economy,quot; around the world do not have that option. Persons Such as couriers, ridesharing drivers, service personnel and freelancers face weeks without pay.

%MINIFYHTML0ab9a4fe5b4673ef2417f6b8c009573d13% %MINIFYHTML0ab9a4fe5b4673ef2417f6b8c009573d14%

Many say they can't afford to miss work because they don't get social benefits, such as sick pay or health insurance.

%MINIFYHTML0ab9a4fe5b4673ef2417f6b8c009573d15% %MINIFYHTML0ab9a4fe5b4673ef2417f6b8c009573d16%

So how do you protect the millions of workers who are potentially exposed to COVID-19?

Presenter: Maryam Nemazee

Guests:

Greg Howard – Delivery driver for various applications, such as Deliveroo, who is currently in home self-isolation.

Shannon Liss-Riordon – Lawyer who has represented concert economy workers in the United States

Vicky Pryce, Chief Economic Advisor, UK-based Study Center Center for Economic and Business Research

Source: Al Jazeera News