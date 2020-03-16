How the countries of Europe are dealing with the coronavirus | News

%MINIFYHTMLe2fa9eb5ea5bd3aa6c7c79d8a54cd1c711% %MINIFYHTMLe2fa9eb5ea5bd3aa6c7c79d8a54cd1c712%

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries to step up their response to the coronavirus, as the global death toll exceeds 6,500.

The WHO chief is imploring governments to screen far more people with suspected cases of COVID-19.

The European Union is considering banning all trips to the block, except essentials, for thirty days. Despite Brexit, this will not include the UK.

The British government, which has been under pressure to tighten its approach, is now asking the British to avoid spurious travel. And in the last half hour, Canada has issued the same advice to its residents.

There are growing concerns that the pandemic will cause a global recession. It has been another hot day in the markets. Shares fell worldwide, despite a coordinated effort by central banks to protect growth and jobs.

Neave Barker of Al Jazeera begins our coverage with a look at the situation in Europe.