How long will the coronavirus outbreak and shutdown last?

But in early March, after about two months of aggressive containment measures, things began to change. The number of cases began to decrease; China's leader Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the outbreak; and life has slowly begun to return to normal.

Yaneer Bar-Yam, a physicist and founding president of the New England Institute for Complex Systems, a research institution that studies systems and networks, based his assessment partially on China's response. "It will take a month and a half, plus a logarithmic correction, once we start doing what is needed," he said.

But most experts, including Dr. Bar-Yam, do not consider that the United States has started the appropriate watch. Although cities are closing school systems and restaurants, social distancing is still a recommendation, rather than a forced policy, as it is in Italy.

"It is like a wrecking ball that is going to hit the building, but it hasn't hit yet," said Dr. Bar-Yam. "Every day that we don't do something, it gets much worse."

There is also a question about how the coronavirus will behave in the long term. It can be seasonal, decreasing with warmer weather.

It could act like the Zika virus, a mosquito-borne disease that causes birth defects. For much of 2016, it devastated communities in South America and Southeast Asia. But for the past three years, there have been few cases.

It could act as the 2009 swine flu pandemic, which infected millions and caused more than 10,000 deaths. But now that virus is just part of our annual flu cycle, according to Andrew Pekosz, a professor of microbiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.