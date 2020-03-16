Houston Texans re-sign CB Bradley Roby for three years, $ 36m | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLee0396563f17bd851e767fa48d40374d11% %MINIFYHTMLee0396563f17bd851e767fa48d40374d12%





Bradley Roby returns to Houston

The Houston Texans agreed to re-sign cornerback Bradley Roby to a three-year contract worth $ 36 million, according to multiple reports Sunday, keeping him out of the free-agent market.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the deal includes $ 17 million in guarantees.

Roby, 27, would become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the league's new year, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Instead, he will remain with Houston and be under contract until 2022.

Roby joined the Texans on a one-year, $ 10 million contract last spring. He had two interceptions and eight pass breaks in 10 games (all starts) in 2019, wasting time due to a hamstring injury.

A first-round pick for the Broncos in 2014, Roby played his first five seasons in Denver, picking up seven interceptions, 60 pass breaks and seven forced fumbles in 79 games (29 starts).