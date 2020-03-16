Hospitals are preparing for the increase in patients; Bars sorted to close, seniors to stay home – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest developments that impact you, your family and your daily life.

Kaiser prepares for surge in coronavirus patients, opens test sites for driving

OAKLAND – With healthcare professionals waiting for the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) to accelerate, Kaiser Permanente is establishing multiple access testing sites for its members at East Bay locations. The entrance testing sites are for Kaiser members only and only for those who meet the criteria for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and have a doctor's order to get tested, Kaiser officials said Sunday.

Newsom orders bars, cellars closed; Isolation of the home from all older people

SACRAMENTO – California bars, nightclubs, wineries, and breweries were ordered to close on Sunday, while all seniors were told to isolate themselves in their homes as health officials seek to limit the continued spread of the new coronavirus . At an afternoon press conference, Newsom announced that the state now had a total of 335 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, along with six deaths.

In addition to those over 65, Newsom also asked people with chronic conditions to insulate themselves at home.

Bay Area Woman Worries About Parents in Quarantine at Georgia Air Force Base

LIVERMORE – Life outside the Grand Princess cruise ship and on land has been anything but easy for passengers sent to Air Force bases across the country to be quarantined. "They are simply not getting the information they need, and therefore they are literally being treated like prisoners." Alicia Lemoine of Livermore says her parents are on their fourth day at Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia quarantined to a small room, with only the clothes they arrived in. Your luggage and medications have not yet been delivered.

East Bay Regional Park District facilities to close until mid-April

OAKLAND – Many East Bay Regional Park District facilities, including all visitor centers and rental facilities, will be closed until April 12 to protect the public from possible exposure to COVID-19, district officials said Sunday. of parks. The closings went into effect at 5 p.m. Sunday and affect all EBRPD visitor centers, camps, swimming facilities, all programs and internal rental facilities. All regional parks and trails, except those listed below, will remain open to the public. EBRPD officials are reminding visitors to prepare by bringing your own source of water and hand sanitizer.

Active Duty Airman, 1 other positive test at Travis Air Force Base

FAIRFIELD – Two people, an active-duty airman and dependent on a service member, have tested positive for coronavirus at Travis Air Force Base, officials said Sunday. Both individuals are quarantined in their off-base residences. Public health officials have begun the "search process,quot; to contact who those people may have been in contact with. Travis AFB does not release further details about the two infected people to maintain privacy.

All Bay Area California State University campuses begin classes online only on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO – In an effort to minimize face-to-face meetings in light of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, California State University campuses in the Bay Area will switch to online-only classes beginning Monday. At San Francisco State University, all instruction will be conducted using "remote modes,quot; beginning Monday. Starting Sunday night, the San Francisco campus would remain open, and online student support services and on-campus support operations for students, faculty and staff will remain open as well, university officials said.

Grand Princess prepares to leave Oakland port

OAKLAND – After nearly a week of docking at a safe dock in the port of Oakland, the coronavirus-affected Grand Princess moved into the middle of San Francisco Bay on Sunday to begin a 14-day quarantine for members of the crew to remain on board the ship. The ship and the dire experience of the more than 2,000 passengers on board had become a major story of the growing coronavirus outbreak in the Bay Area.

The CDC says that all the meetings of more than 50 in EE. USA They must be postponed, canceled

ATLANTA – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all in-person events of 50 or more across the country be canceled or postponed to promote the practice of social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The new CDC guidelines, released Sunday, apply to events for the next eight weeks. All event organizers, whether individuals or groups, must meet the guidelines, the CDC said.

Cache Creek Casino Resort closed indefinitely due to coronavirus

BROOKS – Cache Creek Casino Resort will temporarily suspend operations due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in California, Yocha Dehe Wintun's tribal leadership announced Sunday. The complex will begin closing procedures at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17. The closure will remain in effect indefinitely as Tribal Leadership and Casino Management continue to assess the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Mateo County confirms first coronavirus death; State toll at 6

SAN MATEO COUNTY – Health officials in San Mateo County confirmed the county's first coronavirus death Sunday, bringing the state of California's death toll to six. County health officials made the announcement while updating the county's current number of coronavirus cases, which increased to 32. A total of 325 cases have been identified in the state of California, according to Governor Gavin Newsom.

Sonoma County Reports First Cases of Community Transmission

SANTA ROSA – A worker at the Rohnert Park Health Center on State Farm Drive tested positive for a new coronavirus (COVID-19) Saturday and is now in quarantine, Mayor Joe Callinan said Sunday. County health officials also identified a second case of coronavirus without any connection to recent travel. These cases are the first confirmed in Sonoma County. The second individual has also been asked to be quarantined.