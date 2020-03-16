His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Americans urged to "duck,quot;

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that meetings of 50 or more people not be held in the United States for the next two months, one of the federal government's most radical efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"For a time, life will no longer be the way it used to be in the United States," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday. "We have to accept that if we want to do what is best for the American public."

In other developments:

The New York City public school system, the largest in the country, will be closed beginning today. The city also ordered the closure of tens of thousands of bars and restaurants, with the exception of delivery and collection services.

To alleviate a bottleneck in coronavirus testing, federal officials are establishing more shortcut centers and increasing the ability of commercial laboratories to process multiple samples at once.

The Trump administration tried to persuade a German company that is developing a possible vaccine to move its work to the US. German officials said, raising fears in Berlin that any vaccine would be available first, and perhaps exclusively, in the US. USA

Italy, the worst affected country outside of China, reported a death toll of 1,809, an increase of 25 percent from the previous day. In a community effort to lift their spirits, Italians trapped in their homes have been singing. "It is not as if we were teachers," said a woman in Rome, but "it is a moment of joy in this moment of anxiety."

A Tennessee man who became the object of national contempt after storing more than 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer donated the supplies. The state has begun an investigation into price increases.

Theaters had their worst weekend in two decades. Domestic ticket sales totaled $ 55.3 million, a 44 percent drop from the previous weekend.

