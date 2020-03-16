His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Americans urged to "duck,quot;
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that meetings of 50 or more people not be held in the United States for the next two months, one of the federal government's most radical efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
"For a time, life will no longer be the way it used to be in the United States," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday. "We have to accept that if we want to do what is best for the American public."
Here are the latest updates on the outbreak and maps of where the virus has spread.
In other developments:
-
The New York City public school system, the largest in the country, will be closed beginning today. The city also ordered the closure of tens of thousands of bars and restaurants, with the exception of delivery and collection services.
-
To alleviate a bottleneck in coronavirus testing, federal officials are establishing more shortcut centers and increasing the ability of commercial laboratories to process multiple samples at once.
-
The Trump administration tried to persuade a German company that is developing a possible vaccine to move its work to the US. German officials said, raising fears in Berlin that any vaccine would be available first, and perhaps exclusively, in the US. USA
-
Italy, the worst affected country outside of China, reported a death toll of 1,809, an increase of 25 percent from the previous day. In a community effort to lift their spirits, Italians trapped in their homes have been singing. "It is not as if we were teachers," said a woman in Rome, but "it is a moment of joy in this moment of anxiety."
-
A Tennessee man who became the object of national contempt after storing more than 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer donated the supplies. The state has begun an investigation into price increases.
-
Theaters had their worst weekend in two decades. Domestic ticket sales totaled $ 55.3 million, a 44 percent drop from the previous weekend.
What to know: Here we show you how to practice social distancing and clean your phone. The Times provides free access to much of our coverage, and our Coronavirus Briefing newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free.
Another angle: In a special episode of "The Daily," a writer for The Times magazine reflects on the interview with Tom Hanks last fall, and the generosity he showed him in a difficult personal moment. The story is a reminder that "the contagion is real, but it doesn't only work for viruses," said our writer. "It works with kind words and generous thoughts, and acts of selflessness and honesty." Listen here.
The Fed reduces rates to almost zero
The Federal Reserve on Sunday cut its benchmark interest rate by one full percentage point and said it would inject hundreds of billions of dollars into the US economy, making an aggressive effort to address the economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak.
If the measures remind you of the 2008 global financial crisis, you are not alone, our senior economics correspondent writes.
World markets have been mainly lower today. Here is the latest.
"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode is about the financial system's response to the pandemic.
Related: Retailers, dairy producers, and meat producers say the US food supply chain. USA It remains intact and has intensified to meet the accumulation of pandemics.
Another angle: As the outbreak forces cancellation of trips, night outings, and large gatherings, The economic damage is increasing. "Last week, I would have told you that nothing had changed," said a California real estate agent. "This week, everything has gone to hell."
If you have 8 minutes, it's worth it
The flamboyant peasants of Russia
Four years ago, President Vladimir Putin began a program to distribute land in Russia's Far East in an effort to attract young and resistant settlers to the vast region.
The area has long been a magnet for dissidents and idealists, and the law It has attracted some free-thinking settlers, including Sergey Lunin and Aliona Dobrovolskaya, above. "This will be my own little country, and I will be your Putin," Lunin told our journalist.
This is what is happening the most.
Reflecting on a forgiveness: President Trump said he was "seriously considering,quot; a pardon for his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the F.B.I.
Opportunity for Netanyahu's rival: Benny Gantz, the former army chief seeking to expel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from Israel, was backed by a narrow majority of lawmakers and will be given the opportunity to form a government.
N.F.L. labor treatment: Approved Players a 10-year deal that would add a 17th regular season game, expand the playoffs, limit training camps, and relax the rules on marijuana use.
Metropolitan newspaper: In this week's column, a favorite dress, a Manhattan wedding, and more stories from New York City readers.
What we are reading: These reflections on the North Pole, published in the Scientific American opinion section. "It is very relaxing to read about a place where time does not exist," writes Millie Tran, our deputy editor off the platform.
Now a break from the news
Cook: Melissa clark Winter squash roasted chicken drumsticks are "a dish you'll make over and over again, I bet," says Sam Sifton, our food editor.
Listens: Angélique Kidjo, one of the most respected vocalists in Africa, was born in 1960, the same year that her country, Benin, gained independence. She spoke to The Times about her musical and cultural education.
Watch: Director Eliza Hittman "Never Rarely Sometimes Always,quot; tells an untold story about abortion. It is a critical choice.
Smarter life: If you want to put off less, managing your emotions is often more important than managing your time. We have advice from two writers: Douglas Adams and Margaret Atwood.
And now for the backstory on …
Reports from an active virus zone
Karen Weise, a technology reporter for the Times, told a Seattle-area family that she is adapt to online instruction while schools are closed. We talked to her about how to deal with interruptions.
How did the Peistrup family handle the first day of online classes?
They were surprised that it went quite well. Erin Peistrup said she was lucky because she is a stay-at-home mother. This was a practical experience. But the children found their rhythm during the day. There was time for Erin to coordinate Little League and perform other tasks. They also arranged for their children to play with the neighbors during lunch and after school.
How was the school district prepared for home instruction?
The week before, they allowed students to borrow laptops and Internet access points, taught them how to set passwords, and advised families to sign up and make sure passwords worked. They closed for a day to make sure teachers could also use the system.
What about families who cannot stay home?
Around the region, people are beginning to build informal networks of adult supervision. For parents who can't be home during the day, I've heard stories of people offering to have classmates come to their homes to learn remotely. And the state has been looking to provide child care to children who really need it.
How is your family dealing with the coronavirus outbreak in the Seattle area?
Life has become much more circumscribed. People don't go out much. We are getting used to this being the new normal. I have a young child, and even he picks up snippets of conversation. My family is talking about what happens if our daycare closes. Probably some combination of help from neighbors and amazing work shifts. This is what is potentially coming for individuals, businesses, and schools in other parts of the country.
That's it for this briefing. Until next time.
– Chris
Thank you
Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford provided the break from the news. Shira Ovide wrote today's Back Story. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Today's episode is about the economic threat from the coronavirus.
• Here's today's Mini Crossword, and a hint: Initialism for a remote employee (three letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• Read in Spanish? 读 中文 吗？ Sign up to receive a daily briefing from The Times in Spanish or Chinese.