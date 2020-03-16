His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

More restrictions in Europe as the pandemic increases
Spain and France are implementing drastic restrictions across the country, and Germany's borders were slated to close this morning, a day after Italy reported 368 deaths in a single day, the biggest daily rally in any country, including China.
The appearance of everyday life continues to advance in some places, including Paris, where thousands participated in France's municipal vote on Sunday. However, the wave of restrictions that is being imposed across the continent is also challenging the very idea of a modern Europe without borders, writes our diplomatic correspondent, as the invisible walls between neighbors cause fear and fragmentation.
"The Covid-19 crisis is adding uncertainty to uncertainty, fear over fear, accelerating a process of anxiety about a world that is moving too fast," said a French political scientist, referring to existing concerns around challenges like terrorism, migration and climate. change.
Americans urged to "duck,quot;
Two days after President Trump declared the coronavirus crisis a national emergency, the Federal Reserve on Sunday cut interest rates to near zero as a senior health official urged Americans to prepare to "duck significantly more of what we are doing as a country. "
"For a time, life will no longer be as it used to be in the United States," said the official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "We have to accept that if we want to do what is best for the American public."
The recession has already started in New York City, where the nation's largest school district will be closed starting today. Restaurants, bars and cafes will be limited to carry and deliver from tomorrow morning.
By the numbers: The United States has more than 2,700 confirmed cases. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has more than 700 cases but only 3,186 intensive care hospital beds, asked President Trump on Sunday to send the Army Corps of Engineers to help states fight the epidemic and expand hospital capacity.
Democratic debate: The pandemic overshadowed the first one-on-one meeting between former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders on Sunday. Both presidential candidates called for much more aggressive, though not entirely similar, government actions to combat the coronavirus.
News analysis: The recent speech by Mr. Trump's Oval Office, which lacked empathy for coronavirus patients and had a sour background of reckoning with Europe, failed to reassure a frightened public.
Reports from an active virus zone
Karen Weise, a technology reporter for the Times, described a family in the Seattle area adapt to online instruction while their schools are closed to decrease the spread of the coronavirus. We talked to her about how to deal with interruptions.
How did the Peistrup family handle the first day of online classes?
They were surprised that it went quite well. Erin Peistrup said she was lucky because she is a stay-at-home mother. This was a practical experience. But the children found their rhythm during the day. There was time for Erin to coordinate Little League and perform other tasks. They also arranged for their children to play with the neighbors during lunch and after school.
How was the school district prepared for home instruction?
The week before, they allowed students to borrow laptops and Internet access points, taught them how to set passwords, and advised families to sign up and make sure passwords worked. They closed for a day to make sure teachers could also use the system.
What about families who cannot stay home?
Around the region, people are beginning to build informal networks of adult supervision. For parents who can't be home during the day, I've heard stories of people offering to have classmates come to their homes to learn remotely. And the state has been looking to provide child care to children who really need it.
How is your family dealing with the coronavirus outbreak in the Seattle area?
Life has become much more circumscribed. People don't go out much. We are getting used to this being the new normal. I have a little boy and even he picks up some conversations. My family is talking about what happens if our daycare closes. Probably some combination of help from neighbors and amazing work shifts. This is what is potentially coming for individuals, businesses, and schools in other parts of the country.
