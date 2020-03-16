His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

More restrictions in Europe as the pandemic increases

Spain and France are implementing drastic restrictions across the country, and Germany's borders were slated to close this morning, a day after Italy reported 368 deaths in a single day, the biggest daily rally in any country, including China.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and markets, a list of travel restrictions, and maps of where the virus has spread.

The appearance of everyday life continues to advance in some places, including Paris, where thousands participated in France's municipal vote on Sunday. However, the wave of restrictions that is being imposed across the continent is also challenging the very idea of ​​a modern Europe without borders, writes our diplomatic correspondent, as the invisible walls between neighbors cause fear and fragmentation.

"The Covid-19 crisis is adding uncertainty to uncertainty, fear over fear, accelerating a process of anxiety about a world that is moving too fast," said a French political scientist, referring to existing concerns around challenges like terrorism, migration and climate. change.