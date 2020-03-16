Hiring of sales representatives is on the rise in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

February 24, 2020

%MINIFYHTML8b0091d6f68176aa88faf5b07ae526fc11% %MINIFYHTML8b0091d6f68176aa88faf5b07ae526fc12%

The hiring of sales representatives in Detroit is strengthening. Employers in the industry posted 120 new jobs in the past week and 462 in the past month, ranking second among the top job categories in the local area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online job market.

The sales representative position also ranked second in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the last month, 113 companies announced open jobs for Detroit-based workers in this industry.

One of the top employers looking for local sales representatives is Ideal Concepts. "A little history: Ideal Concepts, Inc. is a transactional insurance marketing and technology company dedicated to providing impeccable solutions and exceptional service to every client," according to one of the company's recently released job openings.

Other major companies seeking local hires in the same category include Vanda Pharmaceuticals. According to one of its recent job offers, "Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients."

Vanda Pharmaceuticals also posted manager jobs, and the Symmetry Financial Group looked for sales professionals and insurance agents.

This story was automatically created using local job data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more information on what we are doing. Do you have thoughts? Go here to share your comments.

by Hoodline

@Hoodline