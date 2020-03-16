Here's how much Angrezi Medium managed to collect over the weekend





The launch of Angrezi Medium It came at an unfortunate time for the team, as the world is suffering with the unfortunate outbreak of the coronavirus. The pandemic, which originally originated in China, has caused fear among people around the world, and to probably avoid contact with the virus, people have opted for social estrangement and avoid going out to public places. Obviously, this has affected the movie business as people avoid going to theaters for fear of the virus.

Talking about the box office collections, the film was able to collect Rs. Rs 4.03 million on the first day. Yesterday, the film saw collections estimated at around Rs 2.50-2.75 crore, the same as on Saturday. Currently, the film's total box office figures amount to Rs.9.50 crore. Despite the fact that the film received a positive response from critics, the fact that it does not attract crowds demonstrates the great impact that the coronavirus has had on people.

Well, we hope to get over this as soon as possible so that we can enjoy our lives again.



