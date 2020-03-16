Hello, at least Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are still together.

"In other news, I still love Cassie."
You know what, Colton Underwood? U.S I needed that. After sitting through that two-part car accident Single end where no one really seemed to emerge so happy from an end except for Madison Prewettnew friendship with Selena GomezIt was nice to remember that somehow, against all odds, reason, and logic, this process sometimes just works.
Even when it doesn't end in the long-awaited knee drop with a Neil Lane diamond guy.
Because before Peter Weber asked him to hold his beer, Underwood may have held the crown for the most dramatic Single final never.
And TBH, the reward after a season of "jump fence,quot; promotion was much sweeter than knowing who Barb Weber she was speaking when she proclaimed, "Don't let her go. Take her home. Take her home with us." The former saw the former 28-year-old NFL player deftly climb a fence to run to the empty streets of Algarve, Portugal, intending to ditch the cameras, the producers, and his entire romantic journey after the process would lead the graduate student of speech pathology. Cassie Randolph walk away
Unlike his successor, Underwood was 100 percent certain of his final choice, confident enough to go completely rogue, saying goodbye to Hannah Godwin Y Tayshia Adams early to let Randolph know that she was his only one. And she doesn't need to say yes to a ring, a fantasy suite, or really anything outside of an engagement to see how their relationship could survive in the real world.
A year later, despite everyone's worst predictions, the couple are clearly thriving, sharing, if not one department, at least the same ZIP code and endless declarations of affection, Randolph has long overcome the L-word hurdle. .
"Happy love day, my love," the 24-year-old wrote on a Valentine's Instagram. "I love you! And I love love."
And them waaaay its history, both the crazy parts that developed with millions watching and judging and the parts that they have been able to enjoy with only their almost four million combined Instagram followers peeking out. As Randolph said, commenting on one of the athlete's posts, "I am very grateful for our strange circumstances and how they led us to each other."
After filming ended in November 2018, they cemented enough forever in those first few months off-camera that by the time their romance went public, Underwood confidently declared Randolph his "future wife."
And after being criticized for failing to profess her undying love after a whirlwind of a few weeks of courtship, she was ready to scream from the rooftops when her finale aired last March. Or at least his Instagram page, which is basically the 21st century version.
"The last 4 months, just focusing on & # 39; us & # 39; has been amazing and you have become my best friend," he wrote. "You've shown me the purest and strongest love any girl could ask for. You jumped over a fence, took a risk and defied the 'rules' to fight for us. I can't even begin to describe how lucky I feel. Having you by my side. I am very excited to see what comes next for us in this new phase of our & # 39; journey & # 39; ".
Christopher Polk / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
In spite of Single The best hopes and products from the producers, that would not be the square cut double halo Neil Lane diamond Jimmy Kimmel He gave Underwood hoping to provoke a proposal. The couple preferred to take the less exciting, but imminently more sensible, step of moving to the same city, the Huntington Beach, California native, making the approximately 45-mile trip north to join former Denver Underwood resident in Los Angeles. .
Their plan was to eventually move in together, probably at the time when she would be sporting a striking new piece of jewelry. "He still doesn't have a ring on his finger," Underwood said. Persons at the time. "But she will, someday."
Away from the pressures to adhere to the prescribed Single Timeline, they have been able to let their union evolve naturally, more in line with how they would have crossed paths in, say, a bar instead of the hose inlet. Single Mansion. Their thinking is that they are already enjoying their happiness forever, so they don't feel the need to set a milestone in the relationship to make their fans feel better.
Matt Baron / Shutterstock
"We found that when we focus too much on the future, we miss the present and enjoy the moment," Randolph posted on social media in September, explaining that the absence of a ring did not mean they were breaking. upstairs, instead of just taking things at a less whirlwind pace. "We are both learning a lot from this and more than anything, we are both right where we want to be … happy … grateful … learning … growing."
It's not that they don't capture people's curiosity, the former Illinois state standout told E! News in ESPYs last summer: "I understand why the Single franchise and the Bachelorette party The franchise is known for its commitments, its weddings, its exaggerated relationships, but for us we wanted to do things our way. "
Right now, that means enjoying anniversary getaways to Saint Lucia, birthday celebrations where Underwood literally wears his heart on his sleeve (and chest) and a lot, but despite a little Bachelor in Paradise growling, he's good at kissing, Thanks a lot.
As for the coexistence and the great gestures of knees, they will arrive on time. "We are excited to spend time together and we still don't have concrete plans with anything," he explained at E 2019. Awards chosen by the people. "We talked about (moving in together). No date yet."
Underwood agreed, "We are still really building a foundation in our relationship. We can spend the rest of our lives with luck, so there is no need to rush anything."
