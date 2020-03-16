Heidi Klum and her husband & # 39; remain separated & # 39; while waiting for the coronavirus results

America & # 39; s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum revealed that she and her husband Tom Kaulitz will remain separate while awaiting the results of their coronavirus tests.

"Like many of you, I have also been ill all week and unfortunately my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago also feels ill. To be sure, we will stay separate until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (which we were finally able to get today), "wrote the former model.

Klum shared a video of her and her husband kissing through the glass.

"We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sick … even each other! As much as you want to hug and kiss him, it's more important to do the right thing and not spread more," he added. "These are weird times … but right now, you remember what is really important: the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this. together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, our neighbors and our communities. "