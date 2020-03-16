Hearts could take legal action against SPFL in case of premature decline, says Ann Budge | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLbb2e6e0a0ecc3ad201fb07d7f68f0c5611% %MINIFYHTMLbb2e6e0a0ecc3ad201fb07d7f68f0c5612%









Hearts owner Ann Budge says she prefers the SPFL season to end normally, but she declined to rule out taking legal action if it doesn't.

Hearts owner Ann Budge would consider legal action against the SPFL if her club were relegated from the Scottish Premier League as a result of a premature end to the season.

The Tynecastle Park side is currently four points adrift at the bottom of the table with eight games to play and the campaign was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, their form has improved and, in addition to reaching the Scottish Cup semifinals, they have won at least one point out of seven of their last nine league games.

With the league division to come, meaning Hearts will play once again with each of the five teams directly above them, he is far from certain that they will fall if the season ends normally.

When asked if he could take legal action in the event of relegation without all matches being played, Budge said Sky Sports News: "Yes, I would have to because I fundamentally disagree with that."

Hearts have struggled for form this season and are currently four points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premier League.

"Because there are so many options, it's hard for me to say that we would do this or that, but I don't think it's a reasonable thing, nor can I see who would benefit."

"How does that help someone in a situation where we are all facing problems that no one imagined we would have to face? Who benefits from it?

"I think if you consider that the season is over, you have to go back to the rules. The rules state very, very clearly that the competition comprises 38 games."

"Clearly, we all know that we haven't played 38 games, so I don't think it's as simple as someone might say: 'Let's consider everything to be the way it is and let's take it from there.'"

"I don't think it's reasonable. If it was possible to end the season, it's the easiest and most sensible thing to do."

Hearts' form has been improving under manager Daniel Stendel and they have taken at least one point from seven of their last nine league games.

"I would love to end the season, but if we can't, I think we have to be pragmatic about it and have an opinion on a premature end."

Of their remaining eight league games, the Hearts would have a minimum of four at home and potentially even five, depending on how the post-division games were organized.

Budge has explained how stopping the game for now has impacted the club, which he helped remove from administration six years ago.

He added: "In terms of revenue for the club, that's over £ 500m. The semifinal, again in terms of revenue for the club, is worth more than £ 500m.

"In the blink of an eye, the £ 1 million we anticipate earning in April is gone. That has a huge impact on any club."

Scotland's suspension from football has impacted Hearts off the field at Tynecastle Park as well as him

"All the clubs will have similar problems, perhaps not to the same extent, but it is money that we think we would have and that we will not have."

"Add to that the fact that we've spent a lot on infrastructure. Why? So that we can organize events and have an income stream outside of football."

"We cannot organize events now and since Friday, we had all kinds of events canceled, so our non-soccer revenue has also been affected."

"We are uncertain about when we can put our season tickets up for sale. There is no point in pretending, this is a serious situation."