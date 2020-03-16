Harry Styles breaks down during the small performance of his desk

Harry Styles& # 39; The performance of Tiny Desk has made us fall.

On Monday, the "Adore You,quot; singer performed stripped versions of his hit songs from his new album Thin line for the intimate fan-favorite NPR concert series.

In a blue knitted sweater, which was placed over a beige striped collared shirt, and along with members of his gang, Harry started with "Cherry,quot;, where the first Only one direction Star describes the aftermath of her 2018 breakup with the model Camille Rowe.

Next on the song list was "Watermelon Sugar,quot;. Before jumping to the upbeat tune, Harry explained the inspiration behind the song, noting that the title came from the book. In Watermelon Sugar by Richard Brautigan: "I guess it's about that initial euphoria, like when you start seeing someone, first you start sleeping with someone, or you're just around someone and you have that kind of emotion."