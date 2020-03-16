Harry Styles breaks down during the small performance of his desk

Harry Styles& # 39; The performance of Tiny Desk has made us fall.
On Monday, the "Adore You,quot; singer performed stripped versions of his hit songs from his new album Thin line for the intimate fan-favorite NPR concert series.
In a blue knitted sweater, which was placed over a beige striped collared shirt, and along with members of his gang, Harry started with "Cherry,quot;, where the first Only one direction Star describes the aftermath of her 2018 breakup with the model Camille Rowe.
Next on the song list was "Watermelon Sugar,quot;. Before jumping to the upbeat tune, Harry explained the inspiration behind the song, noting that the title came from the book. In Watermelon Sugar by Richard Brautigan: "I guess it's about that initial euphoria, like when you start seeing someone, first you start sleeping with someone, or you're just around someone and you have that kind of emotion."
After receiving a round of applause from the audience, Harry said, "I have to come to NPR more often. It's nice here." Keeping the ambient light, the "Lights Up,quot; singer performed "To Be So Lonely,quot; and explained what lyrics fans love to sing.
"Shame is when I sing the phrase that I'm an arrogant son of a bitch," he joked. "It seems to be the one that everyone sings to me the loudest, which is, you know, a little embarrassing. But it is what it is."
For the final song, Harry wrapped up his Tiny Desk concert with "Adore You,quot;. But before diving in, he couldn't help but acknowledge the discomfort of his stage design. "It's a fun thing to do, I've never done a show like this," he told the crowd. "It feels like you're on your way to work, so I apologize."
As for the inspiration behind the single, Harry said it came from his love for his pet fish. He said, "I just had this fish and I really liked it." But in the grand scheme of things, Harry explained that the song has a similarity to the "opening thrill,quot; that is present in "Watermelon Sugar,quot;.
"Meeting someone is like, 'Take me'," he joked. "But, uh, yeah, this is 'Adore You'. I'll regret that."
Watch Harry break his hits during his Tiny Desk concert in the video above!