Half a billion students miss classes amid the coronavirus outbreak: UN | News

More than 500 million children and youth are unable to go to school due to the coronavirus, the UN education agency said, as the outbreak continues to spread to new countries.

At least 56 countries have closed schools across the country and another 17 have implemented localized closings, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said Monday.

"We are facing an unusual situation with a large number of countries affected by the same problem at the same time," Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education said.

"We need to come together not only to address the immediate educational consequences of this unprecedented crisis, but also to build the long-term resilience of education systems," said Giannini.

Last week, UNESCO said that one in five students worldwide was staying away from school due to the coronavirus pandemic and that an additional one in four was outside higher education establishments.

When the UN agency made the announcement last week, only 15 countries had nationwide closings and 14 were implementing regional closures with the disruptions affecting 363 million students.

UNESCO said it was working with the countries affected by the outbreak "to find high-tech, low-tech and non-tech solutions to ensure continuity of learning."

The outbreak has affected at least 140 countries with more than 153,000 confirmed cases worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which added that COVID-19, the medical term for the disease, has claimed its life. of more than 5,700 people worldwide.

Countries are struggling to curb the spread with several governments establishing total blockades.

Travel and public meeting bans have also been implemented in some of the worst affected countries as authorities tighten restrictions.