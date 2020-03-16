Grand Princess Leaves Oakland Harbor; Moored in San Francisco Bay – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLa3b9e0a9721b48e05520b3fbc3806c9611% %MINIFYHTMLa3b9e0a9721b48e05520b3fbc3806c9612%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – After nearly a week of docking at a safe dock in the port of Oakland, the Grand Princess made her way slowly to San Francisco Bay on Monday morning.

The massive ship will move to a mooring site in the Bay where it will remain under quarantine for 14 days. At least six foreign passengers were reportedly still on board, as were more than 300 crew members.

%MINIFYHTMLa3b9e0a9721b48e05520b3fbc3806c9613% %MINIFYHTMLa3b9e0a9721b48e05520b3fbc3806c9614%

More than 2,400 passengers and 500 crew members left the ship during their stay in Oakland. All underwent medical controls to detect the coronavirus when they left, if no signs of the disease were found, they were allowed to leave for quarantines.

%MINIFYHTMLa3b9e0a9721b48e05520b3fbc3806c9615% %MINIFYHTMLa3b9e0a9721b48e05520b3fbc3806c9616%

The Americans were stationed at four military bases, including Travis Air Force Base, for federally mandated 14-day security quarantines. Foreign travelers were transferred on charter flights to their countries of origin.

More than two dozen passengers were diagnosed with the virus. Those in need of hospitalization went to local hospitals. The infected, but without showing symptoms, were being housed in a hotel in San Carlos under the watchful eye of the American sheriffs.

The ship and the dire experience of the more than 2,000 passengers on board had become a major story of the growing coronavirus outbreak in the Bay Area.

More than two dozen confirmed coronavirus cases can be traced on a roundtrip February 11-21 from San Francisco to Mexico's Rivera. A former passenger, a 71-year-old Rocklin man, died of the disease.

The ship's next trip, a 15-day round trip to Hawaii, ended prematurely when authorities withdrew the ship to San Francisco in the wake of those cases.

But before he could dock, Governor Gavin Newsom required testing aboard 45 passengers and crew members suffering from flu-like symptoms. Of these, 19 crew members and two passengers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The ship was held off the coast of Northern California for several days and was finally cleared to dock in Oakland last week. Once the Grand Princess docked, each passenger was screened for disease. More than 20 have been found to be infected, including a passenger who flew to Canada.

Finally, the passengers and crew members were able to leave the ship for a period of 5 days. American passengers were taken to one of four military bases across the country to undergo a federally mandated 14-day quarantine. Foreign passengers were transferred back to their countries of origin.

Passengers who tested positive but did not require hospitalization ended up in quarantine at a hotel in San Carlos. A plan that has been a source of controversy for many residents of the peninsula city of San Francisco.

Federal authorities said the Coast Guard approved an exit plan for the ship on Sunday morning and that the ship was due to leave the dock around 7 p.m. But on Sunday night, Oakland police said the ship will not depart until Monday morning.

It was unknown what was causing the delay.

"Following the completion of today's mission, the Grand Princess cruise ship will be transferred from the port of Oakland and temporarily anchored in San Francisco Bay as the additional crew disembarks for chartered flights from a non-commercial part of San Francisco International Airport." officials said in a press release. "People disembarking for chartered flights on Sunday will undergo the same robust health checks as Grand Princess passengers."

Upon departure of the ship, the Port of Oakland site will be fully remediated and decontaminated by immediately removing temporary structures and pressure washing the entire site with a bleach solution to disinfect it.