Governor Newsom issues executive order to protect tenants and homeowners – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday to help protect tenants and homeowners during the coronavirus pandemic, which includes stopping evictions, slowing down foreclosures and protecting against foreclosure. of public services.

"People should not lose or be kicked out of their home due to the spread of COVID-19," Newsom said in a statement Monday. "In the coming weeks, everyone will have to make sacrifices, but a place to live shouldn't be one of them. I highly recommend that cities and counties assume this authority to protect Californians."

The protections are in effect until May 31, unless otherwise extended if the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic deems it necessary.

The order does not relieve the tenant of the obligation to pay the rent. The order also does not restrict the landlord's ability to recover his due rent, Newsom's office said.

Banks and other financial institutions must also stop foreclosures and related evictions during the time period.

The California Public Utilities Commission is asked to monitor the steps taken by public service providers to implement customer service protections for critical services (gas, electric, water, internet, phone) weekly.

