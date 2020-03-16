GoT Star Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Acura
Kristofer Hivju is the latest celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus.
the game of Thrones Star went to social media on Monday afternoon to share the news with her 3.7 million followers.
"Greetings from Norway! I'm sorry to say that today, I tested positive for COVID19, the Corona virus," began his detailed post, along with a selfie with his wife, Gry Molvær Hivju. "My family (sic) and I isolate ourselves at home as long as necessary."
He assured his fans that he is still in "good health,quot; despite his diagnosis.
"We are in good health," he shared. "I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk that this virus could be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, stay 1.5 meters away from others. quarantine, just do everything possible to prevent the virus from spreading. "
"Together we can fight this virus and avoid a crisis in our hospitals," continued the message from the HBO star. "Take care of each other, keep your distance and stay healthy!"
Before logging out, Kristofer shared important information with his followers, especially about how they can stay up-to-date with the latest COVID-19 developments.
"Visit the website of the Center for Disease Control in your country," he explained. "And follow the regulations to stay safe and protect not only yourself, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions."
Unfortunately the game of Thrones The actor is not the only Hollywood star affected by Coronavirus. The present day, Idris Elba announced that it was positive.
"This morning I tested positive for COVID-19,quot; he shared on social networks. "I feel fine, I have no symptoms so far, but I have been isolated since I discovered my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home and be pragmatic. I will keep you posted on how I am doing. No panic."
"Look, this is serious, you know? Now is the time to really think about social distancing, to wash your hands. Beyond that, there are people who do not show symptoms and who can easily spread it," he said in his video message. . "So now is a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands, keeping your distance, okay? We have told our families that they are very supportive of us."
Furthermore, both Hivju's and Elba's posts arrive a few hours later. Quantum of Solace Actress Olga Kurylenko revealed that she had tested positive for Coronavirus.
And last week Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson He notified his fans that they both tested positive for COVID-19. Many of these celebrities have assured their fans that they are taking the proper precautions and that they are being monitored by medical personnel.
In light of this news, many stars have also come together to help those in need during this time. To see how your favorite celebrities are giving back amid the pandemic, read all about it. here.
