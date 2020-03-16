GoT Star Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus

Kristofer Hivju is the latest celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML2218e9e2fd6815c454ffd3c797ee0eae13% %MINIFYHTML2218e9e2fd6815c454ffd3c797ee0eae14%

the game of Thrones Star went to social media on Monday afternoon to share the news with her 3.7 million followers.

%MINIFYHTML2218e9e2fd6815c454ffd3c797ee0eae15% %MINIFYHTML2218e9e2fd6815c454ffd3c797ee0eae16%

"Greetings from Norway! I'm sorry to say that today, I tested positive for COVID19, the Corona virus," began his detailed post, along with a selfie with his wife, Gry Molvær Hivju. "My family (sic) and I isolate ourselves at home as long as necessary."

He assured his fans that he is still in "good health,quot; despite his diagnosis.

"We are in good health," he shared. "I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk that this virus could be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, stay 1.5 meters away from others. quarantine, just do everything possible to prevent the virus from spreading. "