Google's coronavirus detection website is live, but not the resource you want: BGR

Google's sister site Verily opened a limited COVID-19 screening site that allows people in two Bay Area counties to register for testing.

Verily's detection and testing site doesn't appear to be the national resource President Trump promised from Google, and Google later said it was being developed.

Certain conditions apply, and not everyone who signs up for a free trial will qualify, and patients who already show symptoms of coronavirus are recommended to seek medical attention.

One of the measures President Trump announced Friday when he declared the national coronavirus emergency was a website that Google was allegedly developing to facilitate access to coronavirus testing. Google had 1,700 engineers working on the project, he said. But it turned out that Google really didn't know that it was making such a website. Instead, Google's sister company confirmed that it was working on a more limited site and that it was not the national project Trump was referring to. Since Friday, Google confirmed that it is working with the US government. USA On a national site, without revealing specific details about it. Truly, in the meantime, he launched his coronavirus detection site, proving that this is not the COVID-19 website that he expects.

Hosted on Verily’s Project Baseline, the website allows US residents. USA Located in the Bay Area (Santa Clara County and San Mateo County), and who can speak and read English, sign up for a free trial COVID-19.

Anyone wishing to take advantage of the program must be over 18 years of age and willing to sign a COVID-19 Public Health authorization form.

%MINIFYHTMLa05a5097b0fa49db22d9a949bb654dc415% %MINIFYHTMLa05a5097b0fa49db22d9a949bb654dc416% The royal examiner asks questions about travel and work responsibilities. And again ask questions specifically about each symptom. There are a few more additional questions, but it took about 3 minutes to read and answer. pic.twitter.com/t0M8GzIP4l – Ryan Mac 🙃 (@ RMac18) March 16, 2020

To get to the actual test, you will have to register with a Google account, although the data that Verily obtains and generates will not be linked to the Google data related to your account. Verily will also ask a bunch of questions to determine if you qualify for the filter (images above). If selected, you will be notified on how to obtain one, from Verily's blog:

Californians will be able to conduct a COVID-19 assessment survey online through the Baseline Project beginning Monday, March 16. Individuals who meet the testing requirements and requirements will be directed to mobile testing sites based on capacity, where they will complete a nasal swab test. Once evaluated, individuals will be informed of the results of their COVID-19 test in a few days.

Unfortunately, the website does not cover children, so you will not be able to register anyone under the age of 18. Also, in case you're already showing symptoms that may indicate a coronavirus infection (fever, cough, and shortness of breath), you should get proper medical attention. Verily's examiner cannot help with that.

The project could be expanded to other counties in the future, but there is no guarantee that Verily's project will become Google's official national coronavirus website. It is still unclear when that website will launch, although Google will surely address these issues soon.

If you live near those two counties and want to register for the test, follow the guidelines at this link, which is also where you can register for the COVID-19 test.

