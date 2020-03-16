Google is delaying the launch of its coronavirus information website later this week.

%MINIFYHTML288a7414a045bc287273670158613d1111% %MINIFYHTML288a7414a045bc287273670158613d1112%

Google has called to slightly delay the launch of its coronavirus informational website for "later this week." The site, which the search giant hadn't planned to do until last week, has been at the center of a whirlwind of disputes between President Donald Trump, Google and the press since the president first said a site where the People could check the symptoms, organize a test, and get the test results came from Google, but it was actually referring to a much more limited site from Google's sister company Verily.

Now, a Google spokesperson tells him The edge the company wants to take a little more time to complete the features of this new informational site. It's also true that so much has happened in the past 24 hours that Google wanted to make sure it had up-to-date information on things like recent calls to the shelter in place.

It still seems unlikely that Google's site will live up to the comprehensive national screening features that the White House has promised. The present day, Vanity Fair He reported that Jared Kushner over-promised what Google would offer when describing the site to President Trump last week.

Google now claims the site "will display authoritative information for people in the US, even in screening and testing."(Our emphasis).

If and when the Google site links to a detection tool, it's likely to link to something provided by CDC. As the test sites become available, Google says it will also include official information about their locations on both this website and its other products, including Google Maps and, of course, Search.

Google provided this statement about the delay:

Verily launched a pilot website Sunday night to counties in the Bay Area, and is working with authorities to further expand this effort. With the rapidly evolving local and national orientation, Google will continue to work with relevant agencies and authorities to roll out a website later this week that shows authoritative information for people in the US. USA, even in screening and testing.

Google says its intention is to make this informational site available nationwide and will start with US English. Although the Spanish will continue and will be implemented more internationally. Google says its intention is to obtain information from the WHO and the CDC. He currently has a simple information card on top of some coronavirus searches and has teamed up with other big tech companies with a promise to "jointly combat,quot; misinformation.

Google's sister company Verily launched a detection website that only served the Bay Area and quickly had to stop offering new services as it reached capacity in less than a day.