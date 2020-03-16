"Go to your local pub,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

TULARE, Tulare County (Up News Info SF / CNN) – Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) on Sunday contradicted health experts' recommendation that Americans practice "social distancing,quot; to curb the spread of the coronavirus, rather than to urge "healthy,quot; Americans to remain patronizing companies during the pandemic.

"If you are healthy, you and your family is a good time to go out and go to a local restaurant, chances are you can easily get in," Nunes said during an interview on Fox News, as many cities announced new restrictions on bars. . and restaurants to limit meetings.

%MINIFYHTML222473f8182f693a91bbe7fab8e18e2811% %MINIFYHTML222473f8182f693a91bbe7fab8e18e2812%

"Let's not hurt workers in this country … go to your local pub," he added.

The suggestion directly contradicts the recommendations made in recent days by government agencies and public health experts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have urged "social distancing," defined as "staying out of places where people meet or gather,quot; and "avoiding local public transportation," even if you don't have any symptoms. virus as a way to slow the spread of the disease.

FULL COVERAGE: Coronavir outbreak

The recommendation, which occurs as the coronavirus continues to take hold in the United States, has prompted some states and cities to implement drastic business regulations, including the home state of Nunes, California, where Governor Gavin Newsom has said that bars, Nightclubs, wineries and breweries will be closed during the pandemic. The capacity of state restaurants must also be halved.

At the same press conference on Sunday, Newsom also encouraged those over 65, along with those with chronic conditions, to isolate themselves at home.

"We are doing this with our eyes wide open at the magnitude of what that means and the need to provide comprehensive services to support our older adults who need medical supplies, who need food and the like," said the governor.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he will limit all bars and restaurants in the city to take-away and deliver only, while the city of Hoboken, NJ, is implementing a curfew in citywide and new restrictions, starting Monday, in response to coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key member of the Trump administration's coronavirus task force, has also been lobbying for Americans to limit their time in public places.

When asked by CNN's Brianna Keilar about "State of the Union,quot; if she would like a "national shutdown,quot; in which people are told they need to stay home and out of restaurants and bars, Fauci said he "would like to see a dramatic drama diminishing the personal interaction we see "in those places, and adds:" Whatever it takes to do that, that's what I'd like to see. "

As of Monday morning, there were at least 3,563 known cases of the new coronavirus in the United States. USA And at least 65 deaths from the disease, according to state and local health agencies, governments, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, or rewritten. CNN contributed to this report.