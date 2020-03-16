%MINIFYHTML727e226bc185e5dc9fa0b2b51fa65c8211% %MINIFYHTML727e226bc185e5dc9fa0b2b51fa65c8212%

The University of Colorado updated its guidance to students living on the Boulder campus on Monday: "Go home if you can."

%MINIFYHTML727e226bc185e5dc9fa0b2b51fa65c8213% %MINIFYHTML727e226bc185e5dc9fa0b2b51fa65c8214%

On Wednesday, CU, along with an avalanche of higher education institutions, announced plans to move to online classes in a bid to discourage students from meeting with older faculty members who may be at higher risk of contracting the highly contagious coronavirus. But the Boulder campus remained open and operational for restaurants and homes.

%MINIFYHTML727e226bc185e5dc9fa0b2b51fa65c8215% %MINIFYHTML727e226bc185e5dc9fa0b2b51fa65c8216%

Now Chancellor Phil DiStefano is asking students who can return to their "permanent home,quot; to begin the process of getting out of their dorms and off campus.

For those who cannot leave campus, more information will be provided later in the day "including a process for those who cannot leave campus to remain in residences, guidance on how we will continue to provide services for those who do need to remain on campus and information about apportioning room and board fees for residents leaving campus this week. "