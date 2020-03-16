Global stock markets fall despite Fed support: live updates

The Chinese economy was running quite strongly until the closure of Wuhan on January 23. Then the activity sank, rather than offsetting those three and a half weeks.

"The epidemic has had a relatively large impact on current economic operations," said Mao Shengyong, director general of the comprehensive statistics department of the National Bureau of Statistics.

Zhu Chaoping, a global markets strategist at JP Morgan's Shanghai office, said the willingness of China's statisticians to acknowledge the sharp declines in January and February made it increasingly likely that China would report a real contraction of its economy in the 2 or 3 percent first quarter and possibly more. "They have made us aware of the real situation," he said.

Mao said that whether the economy contracts in the first quarter will depend on what happens in March.

Retail sales fell 20.5 percent in the first two months of the year compared to the previous year, after authorities kept stores closed after the January Lunar New Year holiday. Even when the stores reopened, often under pressure from their owners, they had almost no customers until early March, as many people remained in their homes to avoid infection.

Industrial production fell 13.5 percent. Many factories did not reopen until the end of February, if they did. Tens of millions of workers had still not returned from their visits to their villages due to quarantines and road blocks.

Investment in fixed assets fell 24.5 percent. That category is expected to revive as provinces invest money in infrastructure projects this spring to restart economic growth.