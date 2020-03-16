Global stock markets fall despite Fed support: live updates

Investors are driving global stocks lower, in a bad sign for Wall Street.
Global stocks fell on Monday despite emergency measures by the United States Federal Reserve to address the economic slowdown.
European markets opened more than 4 percent lower on Monday, then fell more than 8 percent as the morning continued. France's main stock index briefly fell 10 percent.
The gloomy opening followed a difficult day in the Asian markets, where sentiment soured throughout the day. Australia led the region's decline with a 9.7 percent drop in the S & P / ASX 200 stock index, leaving it close to 30 percent from its high last month.
The Fed cut interest rates to near zero and said it would buy hundreds of billions of dollars in public debt, measures that are reminiscent of its actions during the 2008 financial crisis.
Central bank movements aim to support the economy from the rapid spread of the coronavirus. But the financial markets remained at the limit.
In Europe, France's CAC 40 opened almost 5 percent lower, then fell as much as 10 percent before trading more than 9 percent. London FTSE 100 Index and Germany's DAX fell more than 8 percent in early trading.
Asian markets started the mixed day before turning lower. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index finished 2.5 percent lower. In China, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 3.4 percent. South Korea's Kospi index fell 3.2 percent; After the close of trading, the country's central bank cut its key benchmark interest rate.
Hong Kong fell 4.2 percent in recent trading.
The yields of the treasury bonds of EE. USA They fell sharply on the Fed's bond purchase plan. That news caused bond prices to rise dramatically and sent yields, moving in the opposite direction, down. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell 0.19 percentage points, to less than 0.7 percent in trading on Monday.
Benchmarks for global and US crude oil were also lower, indicating concern that global demand for crude will continue to decline as the world's largest economies temporarily shut down to combat the virus.
Economists have been slashing growth forecasts for weeks as they consider how store closings, falling consumer spending, and declining travel will affect the United States.
On Sunday, economists at Goldman Sachs said they now expected the US economy, the world's largest, to record zero growth in the first quarter and contract in the second quarter.
Even with monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, "these closings and growing public anxiety about the virus can lead to a sharp deterioration in economic activity in the rest of March and throughout April," Goldman economists wrote in a research note. .
New data shows the costs of China's stagnant economy.
China recorded a record drop in retail sales, manufacturing activity and investment in the first two months of the year, official data released Monday morning in Beijing confirmed, after efforts to contain the coronavirus halted the number one economy. 2 in the world.
Economic statistics for January and February were expected to show a decrease. But the data released Monday was even worse than many economists had anticipated.
The Chinese economy was running quite strongly until the closure of Wuhan on January 23. Then the activity sank, rather than offsetting those three and a half weeks.
"The epidemic has had a relatively large impact on current economic operations," said Mao Shengyong, director general of the comprehensive statistics department of the National Bureau of Statistics.
Zhu Chaoping, a global markets strategist at JP Morgan's Shanghai office, said the willingness of China's statisticians to acknowledge the sharp declines in January and February made it increasingly likely that China would report a real contraction of its economy in the 2 or 3 percent first quarter and possibly more. "They have made us aware of the real situation," he said.
Mao said that whether the economy contracts in the first quarter will depend on what happens in March.
Retail sales fell 20.5 percent in the first two months of the year compared to the previous year, after authorities kept stores closed after the January Lunar New Year holiday. Even when the stores reopened, often under pressure from their owners, they had almost no customers until early March, as many people remained in their homes to avoid infection.
Industrial production fell 13.5 percent. Many factories did not reopen until the end of February, if they did. Tens of millions of workers had still not returned from their visits to their villages due to quarantines and road blocks.
Investment in fixed assets fell 24.5 percent. That category is expected to revive as provinces invest money in infrastructure projects this spring to restart economic growth.
Japan, South Korea announces emergency measures.
Japan's central bank announced on Monday it would take emergency measures to stabilize the country's economy, pledging to inject tens of billions of dollars into financial markets and extend interest-free loans to corporations to calm companies and investors. .
In another move, South Korea's central bank, the Bank of Korea, cut its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, to 0.75 percent.
The Bank of Japan said it would double its target for annual purchases of exchange-traded funds (baskets of index-tracking stocks) to 12 trillion yen ($ 113 trillion) and extend 8 trillion yen ($ 75 trillion) in interest-free loans. to corporations hit hard by the virus, among other movements.
The bank declined to lower interest rates, which are already negative for some bonds.
The bank said it had made the decision in light of "growing uncertainties about the world economy mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak," adding that Japan's economic activity had been "weak recently."
The statement followed an emergency meeting of the bank's policy board, which brought forward its meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
Japanese stocks have plummeted in recent weeks as the coronavirus has spread worldwide, increasing the risk of recession for an economy that had already started to contract, declining 7.1 percent in the last quarter amid the slowdown in global growth.
The danger has been increased as investors entered the yen, long seen as a safe harbor in times of financial difficulties, raising its value against the dollar and further putting pressure on the economy by increasing the costs of Japanese exports and reducing the size of corporate earnings earned abroad.
The Japanese government has already taken several emergency measures to counter the economic effects of the virus and is considering implementing an additional stimulus to boost domestic consumption and help companies affected by the recession.
The Fed presents an emergency program to maintain the flow of credit.
The Fed's interest rate cut on Sunday was its Second emergency measure this month, reflecting his increasingly dire predictions about the economic impact of the coronavirus.
"The coronavirus outbreak has damaged communities and disrupted economic activity in many countries, including the United States," the central bank said in a statement on Sunday. "The Federal Reserve is prepared to use its full range of tools to support the flow of credit to households and businesses."
The Fed lowered its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point, to a range of 0 to 0.25 percent, and said it would increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $ 500 billion and its holdings of mortgage-backed securities from the government by at least $ 200 billion "in the coming months."
The Fed's actions aim to make it easier for banks to lend money to companies facing a sudden and sudden drop in revenue, as the virus forces them to slow down or close.
In a sign of how urgent the Fed considered Sunday's measures, central bank president Jerome H. Powell said the Federal Open Market Committee would no longer hold its previously scheduled meeting for this week, saying this decision was " instead of "that.
Financial markets have plummeted in recent weeks as investors focused on the potential costs of the coronavirus outbreak. The shares fell 20 percent from their February 19 high.
On March 3, the Fed cut interest rates by half a percentage point in an emergency announcement. The US Stock Market USA He managed to bounce back for only about 15 minutes before plummeting once again and ending the day with a drop of nearly 3 percent.
Volatility has only grown since then, with the S,amp;P 500 recording its worst single-day loss since the collapse of Black Monday in 1987 on Thursday, before posting a one-time gain of 9.3 percent to close the week on Friday.
Sudden price changes extend beyond stocks. Sometimes last week, the Treasury bond market showed signs of trouble, a worrying indicator because US government bonds. USA They are considered the safest place for investors to park their cash in times of stress.
The Australian regulator limits trading as the bank is ready to buy bonds.
Australia's securities regulator said on Monday that trading for some large stock markets will shrink by as much as a quarter, a rare move to shore up the Australian market as concerns about the coronavirus are lowering it considerably.
The Australian stock market, which plunged 7 percent early when it opened Monday, had seen record trading levels in the past two weeks, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission said in a statement. Continuous increases, he said, would put pressure on the "risk management and processing capabilities of the market infrastructure and market participants."
"Australian markets have been strong and resilient during this period and this action is preventive and is intended to maintain those high standards," said the regulator.
The agency issued the order to several unspecified "big stock market participants,quot; and told them to cut transactions compared to Friday's levels. "We do not expect these limits to affect the ability of retail consumers to execute operations," he said.
The trade restriction is "very patchy," said Evan Lucas, chief marketing strategist at InvestSmart, a financial advisory firm. "Clearly A.S.I.C. is incredibly concerned with fair and reasonable trade."
The Australian market has fallen 30 percent from its high last month. The country has not seen a recession in almost three decades, but its economy is heavily dependent on that of China, which has been virtually frozen since late January.
The Reserve Bank of Australia also said on Monday that it was ready to buy Australian government bonds and buy products from the Australian market in an attempt to shore up the market.
The scale of effort, what will likely reduce returns and make loans as cheap as possible is something that "has never been seen in living memory in this country," Lucas said.
"It is a time 'whatever it takes' to make sure Australia can overcome the coronavirus pandemic," he said.
An economic blow from "all parties,quot; in the United States.
For weeks, forecasters have warned about the potential of the coronavirus to disrupt the US economy just as it has elsewhere. But there was little hard evidence beyond the delays in shipments of goods from China and the stomach-churning volatility in the financial markets.
Now the effects are showing up in downtown nightclubs and suburban shopping malls from coast to coast.
Not since the attacks of September 11, 2001, a crisis has engulfed much of the economy so quickly. Broadway is dark. College basketball tournaments are canceled and professional sports are on hold. Conferences, concerts and St. Patrick's Day parades have been suspended or postponed. Even Disneyland, which remained open during a recession a decade ago that wiped out millions of American jobs and trillions of dollars in wealth, is closed.
"This hits the heart of the economy, and it hits the economy everywhere," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. “It is not just that we are slowing things down. In fact, we are pressing the pause button, and there is no precedent, there is no mold for that. "
Starbucks will cut seats and close some stores.
Starbucks will eliminate seats in all of its company-owned stores in the United States for at least the next two weeks to encourage social distancing, The company announced Sunday.
It will also temporarily close some stores in "high-social hangouts," such as shopping malls and college campuses. A Starbucks spokeswoman Jaime Riley said the company was still determining how many stores would be closed.
In stores that remain open, customers will be able to walk to the counter to order, order delivery or pickup online, or use street vending vehicles where available.
Over the next two weeks, Starbucks employees who are unable to work or whose hours are reduced due to store closings will be compensated for shifts that they would normally have worked.
At the end of that period, Starbucks "will re-evaluate to ensure that our partners continue to receive financial support," said Ms. Riley.
Hollywood had an epically bad weekend.
Apparently, every aspect of American life has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, and the weekend ritual of watching a movie in the dark sitting with strangers has been no exception. Most theaters in the United States remain open, with the two largest chains, AMC Y Real, Reduce auditorium seating capacity by 50 percent so that people can leave at least one empty seat between them. But fears about the coronavirus kept the masses at home: National ticket sales totaled around $ 55.3 million, a 44 percent drop from last weekend, despite three new movies: "Bloodshot,quot;, " The Hunt "and,quot; I Still Believe ", which came in general release.
It was the worst period for movie theaters in two decades, according to Comscore, which collects box office data. The next lowest weekend was Sept. 15-17, 2000, when ticket sales totaled $ 54.5 million and top draws were carryover like "The Watcher," a serial killer movie, and "Nurse Betty." , a dark comedy starring Renée Zellweger. However, with today's money, the weekend of 2000 generated approximately $ 83 million in ticket sales.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
Wynn Resorts will close for two weeks. the The company said it would close its Wynn Las Vegas and Encore casino hotels on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for two weeks and is "committed,quot; to paying its employees full time during the shutdown. MGM Resorts He said he would close his Las Vegas properties starting Tuesday and would reopen as soon as it is "safe to do so."
Retailers began closing stores: Apple said it would close more than 450 stores in 21 countries over two weeks. Nike said it would close all of its stores in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, New Zealand and Australia during the same period.
Spain and France announced drastic restrictions: On Saturday, Spain ordered all citizens to limit themselves to their homes and leave only to buy food, go to work, seek medical attention or help the elderly and others in need. France announced the closure of all "non-essential,quot; businesses starting at midnight, including restaurants, bars and cinemas.
Saudi Aramco's profits fell. The world's largest oil company said Sunday that its profits last year fell more than 20 percent, mainly due to lower oil prices.
Volkswagen to temporarily shut down factory in Chattanooga, Tenn. The factory will close during the day on Monday as managers assess how to handle the shortage of workers with child care problems.
Ben Dooley, Isabella Kwai, Daniel Victor, Carlos Tejada, Niraj Chokshi, Sapna Maheshwari, Keith Bradsher, Jeanna Smialek, Ben Casselman, Jack Ewing, Stanley Reed, Jack Nicas, Liz Alderman, Brooks Barnes, David Yaffe-Bellany and Matt Phillips contributed reports