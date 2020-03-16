Gigi Hadid talks about fame and fear in a star-studded interview

If you had the opportunity to ask Gigi hadid One question, what would it be? Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and more celebrities criticized the model for her fame, fear and failure Harper & # 39; s Bazaar April edition
For example, the 30-year-old singer asked the 24-year-old catwalk star about her ability to "fly into action,quot; whenever she finds herself in an "immediate or stressful situation,quot; and if this has always been an answer " natural,quot;.
"I have come to realize with time that I feel freer when I express myself, whether through action, writing or speaking," Hadid replied. "Being honest always leads to something good, even if it takes a difficult or awkward moment or conversation to get there; you can never go wrong by telling someone how you feel and telling your truth. And you always learn something from it."
As to Gossip Girl student, she wanted to know what inspired Hadid to acquire a new skill: making chairs by hand.
"When I spend time on the farm, I find it fun to try something new and see if I can get it done," Hadid said. "It is liberating to create without the ultimate goal of having to finish. The idea for the chair came from that. I wanted to see if I could first build a wooden frame and then pour resin on it and make a transparent chair. I built the wooden part and then, through the next step, I learned that you can only dry the resin in small layers, and the more layers I added, the more clear it was that I didn't make my frame sealed enough. I failed miserably. I ended up Quitting the big one and making a version on a small scale, it worked much better! I like the 'Try and Fail and Try Again' method. It keeps it fun and interesting for me, and even through glitches you can learn a lot. "
Serena Williams He also participated in the interview and asked how Hadid has managed to stay "so humble, loving and realistic,quot; throughout her career.
"I think I've always looked the same," Hadid replied. "Although I have had dreams come true and have come to experience a lot, my internal dialogue has always been one of self-reflection and maintaining integrity as my main focus in everything I do. I also give a lot of credit to the fact that I am a Taurus, already whether it has something to do with it or not … Haha … But I've always felt a connection when people say that a Taurus is at peace with the moment on earth, that everything we go through, good or bad It's for the better. I try to see the good in people first and remember that everyone is continually trying to grow and give their best. "
Kacey Musgraves He also joined in the fun and asked what Hadid had been doing "dying,quot;, and what is she most afraid of? Spoiler alert: it's skydiving, which it has done in Dubai before but wants to do it again in a different place.
To read the rest of the interview, including questions from Kendall Jenner, Antoni Porowski, Jimmy Fallon Y Virgil Abloh—See the April issue of Harper's Bazaar.