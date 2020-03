In Ghana, thousands of illegal gold mines threaten farmland, destroy the landscape and poison water supplies, leaving some communities struggling to find clean water.

Mining has reached such proportions that treatment plants are closing, and there are warnings that the country may be forced to import water.

Raheela Mahomed of Al Jazeera reports.