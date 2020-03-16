Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp and more on this week's Discussion Specials | Football news

Alan Smith, Mark Warburton, Gary Rowett and Adrian Bevington join the schedule for extended shows from 7 to 9 pm every night on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports News





Join Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville, Jamie Redknapp, Paul Merson, former EFL boss Shaun Harvey and more in a special week of Debate shows.

With the football season on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Sky Sports will host five extended editions of The Debate this week from 7 to 9 p.m. Organizing the domestic game.

As of Monday night, he lives in Sky Sports News Y Sky Sports Premier LeagueJoin the discussion on the issues soccer is currently facing in light of the season's delay and what will happen next.

On Monday, former EFL CEO Shaun Harvey will join Geoff Shreeves, QPR manager Mark Warburton, Sky Sports expert Alan Smith and Sky Sports News Chief reporter Bryan Swanson on the panel as we listen from different points of view in-game about the situation.

Redknapp will be in the studio alongside Millwall boss Gary Rowett, former FA Club England managing director Adrian Bevington, with two England friendlies later this month already postponed and Euro 2020 likely to follow, as well as Shreeves and Swanson. on Tuesday, shortly after UEFA. is scheduled to hold a meeting on the future of their continental tournaments.

Merson will join Shreeves and Premier League-winning defender Joleon Lescott on Wednesday, with the regular MNF duo of Neville and Carragher joining Kelly Cates on Thursday, and ready to discuss the outcome of another meeting, this time from Premier League clubs discussing the domestic situation, to be held earlier in the day.

On Friday, David Prutton will host the final show of the week with guests from that night to be confirmed.

The debate schedule

