Games: Indians have more fun than ever: report – Latest news

Indians today spend more time gambling than ever with an online gamer who now spends an average of four hours and eight minutes straight, a report said Monday.

According to the report "State of Online Gaming,quot; by Limelight Networks Inc., a leading provider of edge cloud services, the average time spent on online gaming in India has increased by more than 10 percent since 2019.

The rise of compulsive gambling is an even bigger trend among young gamers. This report showed global respondents 18-25 compulsive games for an average of six hours and 34 minutes, 11% more than a year ago.

%MINIFYHTML793fdcf731e9f6f4ee29e99fc4a1059d11% %MINIFYHTML793fdcf731e9f6f4ee29e99fc4a1059d12%

Furthermore, almost one in 10 respondents from India said they had played for more than 10 hours at a time.

While the report showed that gamers around the world spend less time playing video games each week than last year, averaging 6 hours and 20 minutes, their longer compulsive gaming sessions can be attributed in part to the increase in games anywhere, anytime.

Mobile phones are the leading gaming device for Indians and global players, and the preference for smartphone games has increased 15% in India since 2019.

Additionally, this year's report identified strong interest in non-console gaming services, with 44 percent of respondents saying they were interested in subscribing, according to the report.

Demand for games without a console is highest in India, where 83 percent of gamers express interest in these services.

"Gamers are excited about the flexibility of games without a console," said Michael Milligan, senior director, Limelight Networks, in a statement.

"As the gaming world is redefined, widespread adoption depends on low-latency solutions that eliminate frustrating interruptions and delays in performance. Keeping gamers interested requires innovative technology that drives interactive games on time. real, "Milligan said.

The findings are based on responses from 4,500 consumers in France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The study included only those 18 years of age or older who play video games at least once a week.

