Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju says he was diagnosed with coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

See this post on Instagram Greetings from Norway! I regret to say that today I have tested positive for COVID19, the Corona virus. My family and I isolate ourselves at home as long as necessary. We are in good health, I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk that this virus can be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, stay 1.5 meters away from others, go quarantined; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avoid a crisis in our hospitals. Take care of yourself, keep your distance and stay healthy! Visit the website of the Center for Disease Control in your country and follow the rules to stay safe and protect not only yourself, but our entire community, and especially those at risk, such as the elderly and people with conditions pre-existing. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on March 16, 2020 at 1:48 p.m. PDT

– Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane on HBO's "Game of Thrones," said he tested positive for coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, in an Instagram post on Monday.

Hivju said that he and his family remain isolated at home and that he has only experienced mild symptoms of a cold.

"There are people at higher risk that this virus could be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge you to be extremely careful," said Hivju. Together we can fight this virus and avoid a crisis in our hospitals. Take care of yourself, keep your distance and stay healthy! Visit the website of the Center for Disease Control in your country and follow the rules to stay safe and protect not only yourself, but our entire community, and especially those at risk, such as the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. "

He also urged people to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Actors Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are also among the celebrities who have announced the COVID-19 diagnoses.

Ways to protect yourself and others

Clean your hands frequently

Avoid close contact

Stay home if you are sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Wear a mask if you are sick

Clean and disinfect

Check the CDC website for information on how to stay safe during the pandemic.

