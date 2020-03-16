Gabrielle Union shares the sweetest photo and video of baby Kaavia James

Gabrielle Union seems to be home with her family these days too. She shared a photo and new clip with her and Dwayne Wade's baby Kaavia James, and fans can't get enough of the cute cake.

Take a look at the posts Gabrielle shared on her favorite social media account, Instagram:

Here is the clip Gabrielle posted:

Someone said, "I search for your videos every day to brighten my day," and another follower posted this: "She leaned in as if asking one of you," What was said!?! … oh, I think so. "

One commenter wrote: ‘Gabby, she's not the one! She doesn't play games! Just be honest with us … she was born in D! I've been a fan of yours from day one! "

Here's the photo Gabrielle shared: "Just sitting here thinking about some questionable decisions I made in the mid-1990s," captioned the photo.

One commenter said, "This baby will only help me overcome this self-isolation."

Another follower posted this: ‘Her whole face and posture is my state of mind hahaha … ❤️❤️ The same sister … the same hahaha,quot;, and another fan said: "Look at that pretty belly. She is thinking "why did I eat all those cookies and still want more,quot;? "

Gabrielle and Dwayne were in the spotlight not long ago when they arrived at the Truth Awards along with their daughter, Zaya. This was Zaya's first red carpet appearance, and the family spoke a few words about living in your truth.

Both Dwayne and Gabrielle have been very supportive of Zaya, but they also received a lot of shadow for this reason.

But Gabrielle and Dwayne don't care about the haters, and the only thing that matters to them is the happiness and health of their children these days. People send their best wishes to the family.



