%MINIFYHTMLe32096a54ceed39760a3a9af88ac615a11% %MINIFYHTMLe32096a54ceed39760a3a9af88ac615a12%

When is an epidemic considered a pandemic and what is the difference? What do health officials mean when they recommend "self-quarantine,quot; or "social distancing,quot;?

%MINIFYHTMLe32096a54ceed39760a3a9af88ac615a13% %MINIFYHTMLe32096a54ceed39760a3a9af88ac615a14%

As the coronavirus spreads around the world, new terms are entering the lexicon, and we are here to help you. Here is a guide to the words and phrases you need to know to stay informed of the latest developments.

%MINIFYHTMLe32096a54ceed39760a3a9af88ac615a15% %MINIFYHTMLe32096a54ceed39760a3a9af88ac615a16%

Pandemic

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic after it spread across six continents and more than 100 countries. A pandemic is the worldwide spread of a new disease that affects large numbers of people. The WHO had avoided using the word before Wednesday because it did not want to give the impression that the disease was unstoppable.

"Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said at a press conference.

Epidemic

An epidemic is a regional outbreak of a disease that spreads unexpectedly, according to the WHO. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines it as an increase, often sudden, in the number of cases of a disease above normal expectations in an established population.

COVID-19

The technical name for the coronavirus is SARS-CoV-2. The respiratory disease it causes has been called “coronavirus disease 2019” or COVID-19.

Coronaviruses are named after the crown-shaped spikes that protrude from their surfaces, resembling the corona of the sun. Coronaviruses are among a large number of viruses that are common in people and in many animals. The new virus, first detected in China, is believed to have originated from bats.

While antibiotics don't work against viruses, researchers are testing drugs that could alter viral proteins and stop infection.

Flattening the curve

The term refers to a curve in a box that shows when a new wave of coronavirus cases is expected to emerge and illustrates why delaying the spread of infection is almost as important as stopping it.

An illustration by visual data journalist Rosamund Pearce, based on a chart in a CDC document titled "Community Mitigation Guidelines to Prevent Pandemic Influenza," showed what Drew Harris, a population health analyst at Thomas University Jefferson of Philadelphia called two epi curves.

The high curve showed a peak indicating a wave of coronavirus outbreak in the short term; the other had a flatter slope, indicating a more gradual infection rate over a longer period of time.

Slowing down and spreading the wave of cases will save lives.

State of emergency

A state of emergency can be declared during natural disasters, epidemics, and other public health emergencies. Declaring a state of emergency, as more than a dozen states, including New York, New Jersey, and Michigan, have given government officials the authority to take additional steps to protect the public, such as suspending regulations or reallocating funds to mitigate the spread of disease

Incubation

The incubation period is the time it takes for symptoms to appear after a person is infected. This time can be critical to prevention and control, and allows health officials to quarantine or observe people who may have been exposed to the virus.

The new coronavirus has an incubation period of two to 14 days, according to the CDC, with symptoms appearing approximately five days after infection in most cases.

During the incubation period, people can remove infectious virus particles before they have symptoms, making it nearly impossible to identify and isolate people who have the virus.

Social distancing

The virus can easily spread in dense places, for example, in a crowded subway car, or at a rally or concert.

Social distancing refers to the measures taken to increase the physical space between people to decrease the spread of the virus. Examples include working from home, closing schools, and postponing or canceling mass gatherings, such as the South by Southwest Music, Technology, and Film Conference.

By keeping a 6-foot distance from others when possible, people can limit the spread of the virus.

Self quarantine

This is key to preventing the spread of the virus, along with measures such as social distancing, frequent hand washing, and the use of masks.

While isolation refers to separating sick people from people who are not sick, quarantine refers to separating and restricting movement of people who were exposed to the virus to see if they get sick.

Who should self-quarantine? If you have left an area with widespread or continuous transmission, which includes China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea, you should be quarantined in your home for a period of 14 days from the time you left, according to the CDC.

While in quarantine, you should not receive visitors and should be within 3-6 feet of others at all times.

According to the CDC, once someone has been isolated for 14 days and has not become ill, they are not considered a risk to other people.

Fatality rate

The case fatality rate is the number of deaths divided by the total number of confirmed cases. Eventually, scientists hope to have a more complete number called the infection death rate, which includes all people infected with the virus.

The WHO estimates the death rate for the new coronavirus to be around 3%, based on current data, but experts suggest 1% is more realistic.

R-nothing

R-nothing, or R0, is the basic reproductive number of a virus, an epidemiological measure used to describe the spread of infectious agents.

In its simplest form, the basic reproductive number can show us how concerned we should be about the infection, according to Dr. Adam Kucharski, a mathematician at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. If R0 is above one, each case is expected to infect at least one other person on average, and the virus is likely to continue to spread. If it is less than one, a group of infected people is less likely to spread the infection.

The research is still in its early stages, but some estimates suggest that each person with the new coronavirus could infect two to four people.

Containment

The high transmission rate of the virus has made effective containment of the outbreak difficult. Containment refers to using any available tool to mitigate the spread of a disease, said Adam Ratner, director of NYU Langone Health's division of pediatric infectious diseases.

Initially, the Trump administration sought to curb the spread of the virus by prohibiting the entry into the United States of any foreign national who has traveled to China in the past 14 days, excluding the immediate relatives of US citizens or permanent residents. While that measure may have given the government time to prepare, the administration took false key steps in its efforts to make widespread testing available in the early days of the outbreak, when containment would have been easier.

Ratner said that the coronavirus is particularly difficult to contain because it is "reasonably transmissible,quot; and some people who do not have many symptoms can still transmit the virus to others. "That has been part of the problem," he said, "but it also points to the fact how interconnected we all are and how quickly this spread from Asia to the rest of the world."

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.