France to Deploy 100,000 Police to Enforce Coronavirus Blockade | News

French President Emmanuel Macron ordered strict restrictions on the popular movement to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and said the army would be recruited to help transport the sick to hospitals.

France It had already closed restaurants and bars, closed schools and banned access to ski resorts, but Macron said unprecedented measures were needed in peacetime as the number of infected people doubled every three days and deaths were spiraling. .

In a grim speech to the nation, where the virus has killed 148 people and infected more than 6,600, the president said that from Tuesday noon (11:00 GMT) people should stay home unless it was to buy food, traveling to work, exercise or for medical care.

Anyone who violates the restrictions, in effect for at least the next two weeks, would be punished.

"I know that what I ask of you is unprecedented, but circumstances demand it," Macron said.

"We are not facing another army or another nation. But the enemy is there: invisible, elusive, but it is progressing."

France It will deploy 100,000 police officers to enforce the blockade, and fixed checkpoints will be established throughout the country.

"Stay home," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said, adding that fines of up to 135 euros ($ 151) would be imposed on those who do not respect the new restrictions.

Macron said tougher action was needed after too many people ignored the above warnings and mingled in parks and on street corners over the weekend, risking their own health and the well-being of others.

Coronavirus infections and deaths in France And Spain has accelerated to just a few days from Italy, the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe, where hospitals in the worst-hit northern regions are stretched to the breaking point.

Seeking to offer companies peace of mind, Macron said the government would guarantee loans worth 300 billion euros ($ 335 billion). The loan guarantee plan will be presented to Parliament in the coming weeks and would be retroactive, said a source from the finance ministry.

The rent and utility bills owed by small businesses would also be suspended to help them weather the economic storm, he added.

"No French company, whatever its size, will be exposed to the risk of collapse," said Macron.

Under the new measures, soldiers would help transport the sick to hospitals with reserve capacity, and a military hospital with 30 intensive care beds would be established in eastern Alsace, where one of the largest infection groups was broken down.

Macron said he was postponing the second round of local elections on Sunday.

Because the government's sole objective should be to combat the pandemic, he said he was suspending his reform agenda, starting with his review of the pension system, an issue that fueled protests that lasted for months.

The government, when necessary, would legislate by decree to combat the coronavirus, he said.